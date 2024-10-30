Bleaching Clay Global market 2024 To Reach $1.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bleaching Clay Global 2024 To Reach $1.96 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

The Business Research Company's Bleaching Clay Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The bleaching clay market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth of the petrochemical industry, expansion in the cosmetics industry, water treatment applications, development of sustainable practices, globalization of the food industry.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Bleaching Clay Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The bleaching clay market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.96 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for oleochemicals, stringent quality standards, rise in health consciousness, demand from the bio-based lubricants industry, focus on clean label products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Bleaching Clay Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Bleaching Clay Market

The increasing demand for refined vegetable oil is expected to propel the bleaching clay market. Refined vegetable oil refers to vegetable oil that has been degummed, deacidified, decolored, and deodorized. Bleaching clay, primarily made of montmorillonite, is used to bleach vegetable oils as an adsorbent clay which eliminates impurities that negatively affect the appearance and functionality of these triacylglycerol-based materials to achieve the high-quality oil standards necessary for edible applications.

Make Your Report Purchase Here And Explore The Whole Industry's Data As Well:



Who Are the Leading Competitors in the Bleaching Clay Market Share?

Key players in the market include Taiko Group of Companies., Clariant AG, Ashapura Perfoclay Limited, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Musim Mas Holdings Pte Ltd, EP Minerals LLC, HRP Industries Inc., Refoil Earth Private Limited, The W Clay Industries Sdn. Bhd., Korvi Activated Earth, Sinoma Attapulgite Clay Co Ltd., Kemira Oyj, Indian Clay & Mineral Co., Manek Active Clay Private Limited, Minerals Technologies Inc., Phoenix Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, AMC (UK) Ltd., Arkema S.A., E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, 20 Microns Limited, AMCOL International Corporation, Gujarat Clay Mills Private Limited, Kutch Minerals, S&B Industrial Minerals S.A., Southern Clay Products Inc., Geohellas S.A., Ashwin Chemicals, Alfa Chemical Corp.

Which Key Trends Are Driving Bleaching Clay Market Growth?

The increasing demand for refined vegetable oil is expected to propel the market. Refined vegetable oil refers to vegetable oil that has been degummed, deacidified, decolored, and deodorized. Bleaching clay, primarily made of montmorillonite, is used to bleach vegetable oils as an adsorbent clay which eliminates impurities that negatively affect the appearance and functionality of these triacylglycerol-based materials to achieve the high-quality oil standards necessary for edible applications.

How Is The Global Bleaching Clay Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Activated Bauxite, Activated Clays, Fuller's Earth

2) By Application: Industrial Oil, Mineral Oil and Waxes, Vegetable Oil and Animal Fats

3) By End-user Industry: Food and Beverage, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Chemicals, Other End-user Industries

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Bleaching Clay Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market share in 2023. North America was the second-largest region in the market analysis. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Bleaching Clay Market Definition

Bleaching clay refers to an adsorbent clay or earth, used to remove the coloring matter from liquids such as oils. It is used in various industries, including edible oils, biofuels, and paraffin wax.

Bleaching Clay Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global bleaching clay market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Bleaching Clay Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on bleaching clay market size, bleaching clay market drivers and trends, bleaching clay market major players and bleaching clay market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Clay Products And Refractories Global Market Report 2024



Adsorbents Global Market Report 2024



Brick Making Machines Global Market Report 2024



What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.