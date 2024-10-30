Kuwait Affirms Need For Collective States' Efforts Against Corruption

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait has affirmed that is a complex challenge that hinders development and destabilizes economies and jeopardizes public confidence in the ruling institutions.

The State of Kuwait is aware that facing this challenge cannot be achieved through individual efforts but collective one, said Rehab Al-Farhan, the Third Secretary of the State of Kuwait's Permanent Delegation at the UN in Vienna on Wednesday. She was addressing the 13th session of states parties of the International Anti-Corruption Academy (IACA).

She has stated that the State of Kuwait stands on side of its international partners to boost global measures to fight corruption through cooperation and innovation. The senior Kuwaiti diplomat also affirmed that her country is fully adherent to strengthening the partnership with the academy in the face of corruption. Furthermore, Kuwait also aspires to expand the joint cooperation projects at this level, she added.

Al-Farhan noted that the State of Kuwait, through joint training programs and initiatives, is seeking to "bolster the capacities of our institutions and empower the personnel involved in maintaining integrity."

While Kuwait looks toward the future, it remains committed to explore new means for cooperation with the academy and the member states, she said, also expressing conviction that the collaborative efforts would be fruitful in the future, where principles of transparency, accountability and governance would prevail.

In the conclusion of her statement, the Third Secretary congratulated anew Slagjana Taseva on her appointment as the dean of the academy, wishing her success in her new tasks. She also affirmed Kuwait's aspiration to join hands with her to attain the academy's goals.

Moreover, the Third Secretary Al-Farhan expressed the State of Kuwait's admiration of the academy for organizing this crucial session, the ongoing efforts in combating corruption at the global level, affirming the unwavering support for the academy's message and objectives with respect of enhancing transparency, accountability and the wise governance. (end)

amq









MENAFN30102024000071011013ID1108836066