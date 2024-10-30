Health Min. Signs Accord With Canadian Corporation For Medical Care Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadhi on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) for enhancing cooperation in medical care.

The of Health said in a statement that the inking of the agreement came after completing necessary procedures in cooperation with the ministry of foreign affairs and the fatwa department.

The two sides, it said, look forward through this MoU to boost cooperation in the sector of medical care through expertise and swap.

The CCC, established in 1946, is a liaison body between Canadian companies and the international markets. (end)

