Discover The Joy Of Laughter With Ramin Ismaili's First Book, 'Rules Of Laughter'

Ramin Ismaili

Rules of Laughter

An Inspiring Guide to Embracing Positivity and Self-Love

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus proudly presents Ramin Ismaili , an artist, author, gemologist, and coach, proudly announces the release of his first book, "Rules of Laughter ." This inspiring work explores the profound importance of laughter, love, and positivity in our daily lives. With a unique blend of thoughts, affirmations, and poetic insights, Ismaili encourages readers to make laughter a habitual part of their lives.In "Rules of Laughter," Ismaili shares his belief that humor can transform the way we face life's challenges. The book delves into the concept of self-love and positivity, urging readers to cultivate a mindset of joy. It also presents a fresh perspective on the ego, exploring its role in enhancing confidence and self-respect.“Laughter is not just a reaction; it's a vital ingredient for a fulfilling life,” says Ismaili.“In a world filled with challenges, I hope to inspire readers to find joy in every moment and to uplift one another.”Ismaili, the creator of the Linerism technique in the art world, has spent decades spreading joy through his artistic endeavors. Working in the Diamond District of New York since 1979, he has traveled the world, sharing his philosophy of positivity and humor. For the past ten years, he has crafted poems designed to evoke laughter, and this year, he felt compelled to publish his insights in "Rules of Laughter."“This book is a culmination of my journey, written in the moments when inspiration struck,” Ismaili explains.“It's about sharing the joy, love, and happiness that can uplift us all.”Readers can expect to find a comprehensive guide to enjoying life, filled with elements of music, art, and creativity. Ismaili emphasizes the power of positive thinking and the importance of lifting each other up, encouraging readers to embrace a mindset that fosters happiness and connection."Rules of Laughter" is available now, inviting readers from all walks of life to experience the transformative power of laughter and love.For more information about the book, to read excerpts, or to learn more about Ramin Ismaili, visit .

