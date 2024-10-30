Ukraine Never Planned To Seize Kursk NPP - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that there were no plans to seize nuclear power during the Kursk operation.

The head of the Ukrainian state said this in an interview with representatives of the leading of the Northern European countries, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Russia thinks that they are very strong, but if we wanted to occupy their nuclear power (Kursk NPP - ed.), we could do it, but we never wanted to do it. Because we understand what dose it mean. We will be the same as Russia. We are not occupying their critical infrastructure, like they did with the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant,” Zelensky said.

He emphasized that the purpose of the Kursk operation is to create a buffer zone to protect the Ukrainian border.

As Ukrinform reported, the operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6. On August 15, it was announced that a military commandant's office would be established in the government-controlled territories in the Kursk region.

According to Zelensky, the Kursk operation is one of the stages of the end of the war waged by Russia against Ukraine.

