Norway Will Allocate Nearly $86M For Weapons For F-16S To Be Delivered To Ukraine This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Norwegian will allocate NOK 1.3 billion (over $85.9 million) to purchase the necessary equipment and weapons for F-16 fighter jets. The aircraft will be delivered to Ukraine before the end of the year.

Norwegian Defense Bjørn Arild Gram said this on Wednesday in Odesa at a joint briefing with Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The first transfer of F-16s from Norway to Ukraine will be carried out this year,” the Norwegian minister said.

He also noted that Ukraine will need components and weapon systems to support the aircraft. He stated that Norway will provide assistance in procuring related components and will allocate NOK 1.3 billion for this.

Ukraine will need components and weapon systems to support the aircraft

At the meeting, the ministers discussed strengthening air defense capabilities, providing Ukraine with missile systems, and investments in the Ukrainian defense industry.

The ministers also visited a military rehabilitation center in Odesa.

As reported by Ukrinform, Norway will soon hand over six F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.