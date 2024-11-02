Amorim Told It Was 'Now Or Never' For Manchester United Job

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

London: Ruben Amorim says Manchester United told him it was "now or never" after being handed a brief midway through the season to restore the giants to the pinnacle of English and European football.

The 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon coach quickly emerged as hot favourite for the Old Trafford job after Erik ten Hag was sacked on Monday following a wretched start to the season.

Amorim has signed a deal until 2027 and will join the club on November 11, becoming the sixth permanent manager since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Speaking publicly for the first time since being given one of the biggest jobs in world football, Amorim said it had been a whirlwind few days.

"The only question I made was to go at the end of the season," Amorim said on Friday after Sporting thrashed Estrela 5-1 in the Portuguese league.

"But I was told it was now or never. I had three days to make the decision. That's what I did.

"If I rejected it now, in six months I would not have got it. I didn't want to regret making this decision."

Amorim said he had been approached by other clubs, one of which had offered him "three times" the windfall he would enjoy at United.

Ruud van Nistelrooy will remain in temporary charge until Amorim arrives at Old Trafford.

United described Amorim as "one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football".

The Portuguese coach will oversee Sporting's remaining matches before the international break, with the rout of Estrela the club's 10th win in 10 league games this season.

Sporting host Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday and Amorim's final game is set to be against former club Braga in the league on November 10.

He will take charge of United for the first time on November 24, away at relegation-threatened Ipswich.

Sporting said in a statement United would pay the Portuguese club 11 million euros ($12 million) over Amorim's departure.

Languishing

United sacked Ten Hag after a 2-1 defeat by West Ham left them languishing 14th in the Premier League.

They have just three wins from nine matches in the league despite a huge financial outlay.

The three-time European champions are 21st out of 36 teams in the revamped Europa League after three draws in their three matches this season.

Prior to Wednesday's 5-2 win against Leicester in the fourth round of the League Cup, United had won just one of their past eight games in all competitions.

Ten Hag won the League Cup and FA Cup during his two full seasons at Old Trafford but the club have not won the Premier League since 2013.

Ferguson won the Premier League title 13 times during a stay of nearly 27 years but the 20-time English champions have not mounted a sustained title challenge since.

Former United striker Van Nistelrooy said Thursday he was "motivated" to help turn United's season around and wants to stay at the club as he prepares the players for a high-profile match against Chelsea on Sunday.

Rising star

Amorim, a former Portugal midfielder, started his managerial career with then third-tier Casa Pia in 2018 before a switch to Braga.

Sporting swooped in 2020 and he won the club's first league title in 19 years in his first full season in charge, repeating the feat last season.

Seen as one of the rising stars on the European coaching scene, he was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool once Jurgen Klopp announced he was leaving but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

Amorim held talks with West Ham this year before they appointed former Spain coach Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes.

Former United defender Rio Ferdinand said Amorim has the "character and the charisma" that Ten Hag lacked.

Ten Hag meanwhile thanked United fans, saying "my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet".

"Unfortunately that dream has come to an end," he said in a statement.

"I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory.

"Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home."