Maha Polls: After Political Division, Pawars Choose To Celebrate Diwali Padwa Separately

Baramati, Nov 2 (IANS) Although uncle Sharad Pawar and nephew Ajit Pawar are now divided, a division in the family was at display for the first time as both chose to celebrate the auspicious Diwali Padwa on Saturday separately, while meeting a stream of people at Baramati.

Pawar senior, who was accompanied by his grandnephew and NCP SP nominee from Baramati Assembly seat Yugendra Pawar zeroed on Govind Baug while Deputy Chief and NCP chief Ajit Pawar, who was accompanied by party MP Sunetra Pawar and two sons Parth and Jai, chose to celebrate at Katyachi Wadi.

Traditionally, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar together used to meet people during Diwali Padwa at Govind Baug.

For Baramatikars and a large number of supporters and well-wishers of both Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, it was a tough call to choose one of the Pawars.

However, some of them preferred to visit both the leaders and greet them.

Two gatherings in the Pawar family also indicated that the re-union between Pawar senior and Ajit Pawar, as discussed by supporters of the two leaders, was not happening.

Instead, Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar kicked off the campaign by criticising each other.

Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar said Diwali Padwa would be celebrated separately while ruling out a joint celebration by Sharad Pawar and his father.

“The activists felt that we should have a separate Diwali Padwa celebration and Ajit dada decided accordingly. This will be done in future too. Had the Diwali Padwa been celebrated together it would have confused the people amid the ongoing Assembly election campaign. Their (Sharad Pawar) party and our party (NCP) are different now and to avoid any confusion Ajit dada chose to celebrate separately. From now onwards, the Diwali Padwa will be celebrated separately,” claimed Parth Pawar who is visiting villages after villages conducting his father's campaign.

However, Parth Pawar clarified that,“Even though it was decided to celebrate Diwali Padwa separately, we are one as a family. We will meet together whenever there is some family event. But now our political views are different as they will never match. I always go and meet Sharad Pawar. I will do it this time too. One should go to seek the blessings of elders.”

Parth Pawar claimed that they did not like the decision to field Yugendra Pawar against Ajit Pawar.

“But now we have to face it. We tried for a reunion but it did not succeed,” he said.

