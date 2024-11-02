UN Warns Of Catastrophic Conditions In Northern Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: Senior UN officials have issued a stark warning about the "catastrophic" situation unfolding in northern Gaza, as Israel's military offensive in the region continues.

In a joint statement, signed by top UN officials including Acting Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Joyce Msuya, UNICEF, the World Food Programme, and other aid organizations, they stated that the entire Palestinian population in northern Gaza faces "imminent risk of death" due to disease, hunger, and violence.

The officials emphasized that humanitarian aid is insufficient to meet the overwhelming needs due to severe restrictions on access. They reported that essential life-saving supplies are lacking, while humanitarian workers are unable to operate safely or reach those in need due to the presence of Israeli forces and ongoing insecurity. They called on the occupation to halt its attacks on Gaza and to allow safe access for aid workers delivering critical assistance.

Earlier this week, Palestinian Civil Defense reported that approximately 100,000 people in Jabalia, Beit Lahia, and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza remain stranded without food or medical supplies.