NTK Chief Seeman Criticises Superstar Vijay For 'Dravidian' Remark

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actor, director, and Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman, known for his strong Tamil nationalist stance, on Saturday came out strongly against Tamil superstar and politician Vijay for the latter's "Dravidian" remark at a rally.

Seeman's statement, issued on Saturday, criticised Vijay for remarks made during an October 27 public programme at Vikkaravandi, where Vijay described his party's ideology as a combination of Dravidian and Tamil nationalism.

Seeman declared that such an ideological mix is incompatible. "This is very wrong, bro," he stated.

"Either stand on that side or this side. Standing in the middle risks getting run over," Seeman said.

A fervent proponent of Tamil nationalism, Seeman emphasised that those committed to this cause might even face opposition from their own families if they are not equally committed.

Denouncing Dravidianism, he said it was contrary to Tamil nationalism, language, and culture, reinforcing his rejection of Vijay's stance.

Seeman noted that he has been politically grounded in the struggles of Tamil people, unlike others who may have learned politics from comfortable, air-conditioned rooms.

He said, "There has to be a fire in the heart. If there is fire, then sparks will come out as words. Our words represent the pain that our people have carried for thousands of years."

Vijay's event at Vikkaravandi drew over 300,000 attendees, marking a significant moment in Tamil Nadu politics.

During the rally, Vijay criticised both the DMK and BJP, describing the BJP as his ideological opponent and the DMK as a political one.

He accused the DMK of being a family-dominated party that exploits the term "Dravidian" for personal gain, and condemned the BJP for "divisive politics".

DMK leader and State Law Minister S. Raghupathy fired back, dismissing Vijay and his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), as a "C team" of the BJP.

BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson ANS Prasad suggested that Vijay, instead of stoking political passion, should prioritise the welfare of the people.

He also encouraged Vijay to recognise the support he has received from various political parties, including the BJP, as he embarks on his political journey.

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu local body elections, Vijay's fan club, All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI), won 115 out of 169 seats it contested, while Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM)and Seeman's NTK did not secure any seats.

This success has heightened Vijay's political profile as he steps more assertively into the political landscape.