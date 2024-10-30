Zelensky, Sybiha Express Condolences To Spain Over Devastating Floods In Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed condolences to Spanish Prime Pedro Sanchez and the Spanish people over the devastating floods in Valencia and other regions.

The head of the Ukrainian state wrote about this on social X , Ukrinform reports.

“Every human life is valuable, and we extend our deepest condolences to the families and close ones of the victims,” he wrote.

Zelensky added that during this difficult time, Ukraine stands in solidarity with Spain and“our thoughts are with all of the affected communities”.

“This is the moment for everyone to show support for Spain, because no one should ever be alone in the face of such challenges,” he stressed.

Czech foreign minister thanks Ukraine for assistance in combating aftermath of

For his part, Ukraine's Minister for Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the floods in Spain.

“We stand in solidarity with Spain and the Spanish people in the face of devastating floods. Our hearts go out to the victims' families. We wish all affected communities to recover as soon as possible and stand ready to assist. Be strong, dear Spanish friends,” he posted on social media platfom X .

As reported, at least 72 people have been killed in Spain after flash floods struck parts of the country.

Photo: The New Yorker