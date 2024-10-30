This Must-See Licensed Broadway Musical Brings Tears And Chills With Special Effects And Top Talent: Last Show Sunday

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Scenic design for opening scene at Salpointe

Experience a must-see Broadway musical with stunning effects, acclaimed talent, and emotional depth before it closes Nov 3. Goosebumps, tears, and awe await!

- Mara Cruz FrancoTUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get captivated by a local musical theatre experience like no other. This tragic love story, intertwined with haunting harmonies, breathtaking a cappella, and mesmerizing scenic design, will sweep you into a world beyond your imagination just in time for All Souls.Prepare to be transported to a realm where passion, fate, and beauty collide.Theatregoers from opening weekend say:“This show is STUNNING!!! A must-see!!! I loved it!!! Gave me goosebumps and tears and left me self-reflecting on life choices.” - Mara Cruz Franco“It was an absolutely stunning performance! Well done, WELL DONE!!!” -KaRee Copeland“One of the absolute best shows I've ever seen! Amazing job, cast and crew!” -DeAnna Cuevas"The show was mind-blowing...The level of ambition and execution for that show left me really impressed. I can't think of an experience in a high school production where I was left in such a philosophic, "heavy" mood. I really admire the risk-taking and the knockout performance you all produced. Really courageous stuff..." -Brian HolstromThis is not your everyday high school drama. Salpointe Catholic High School Drama is a state and national award-winning troupe that has received many incredible accolades, and a few of the students are state and national superstars. The creation of this production took incredible teamwork. Here are some interesting facts about this world-class show:TALENT:-Powerful direction by visionary director Ericka Quintero-134 hours of at-school rehearsal time per student-50+ hours of voice direction and vocal coaching by Jon Heras-3 hours of intimacy rehearsal-5 Monte's Qualifiers, including Gavin Evanson and Jake Toole, who both star in many local performances-Monte's Up and Coming Award Winner Holden Salica-2 Monte's winners: Chloe Harris and Samia Posadas-New York Jimmy's finalist and top 4 musical theatre female vocalist in the country: Samia Posadas-22 cast members-25+ techies to move and manage propsSTUDENT SHOW OPERATORS (Who Runs the Show? Girls!)-1 stage manager-2 assistant stage managers-1 lighting operator-2 spotlight operators-1 sound operatorSCENIC DESIGN-Debut set design by Tucson artist Lisa Krikawa, owner of Krikawa Custom Jewelers-over 2100 man hours in set building-10 all-day Saturday Set Con building with volunteers-3 all-day Set Con days during fall break-18 average volunteers per day-190 hours of CAD design, electrical engineering, precision woodworking, and motor programming to create a rotating stage-A few magical parent craftsmen volunteers for specialty set design with dozens of hours contributedTECH-Breathtaking colors created by master lighting engineer: Marc Hermes-19 wireless microphones-110+ lighting cues-2 fog machines and one hazer-Stage rotation programmed with multiple cues-3600 individually addressed LED diodes controlled wirelessly-2 fog machines and one hazer-3 universes of DMX lighting controlYou do not want to miss the show. Only three more performances: November 1st, 2nd, and 3rd!What show is it? It's a current Broadway hit licensed for high school performances, and Salpointe is beyond honored to stage it! However, due to strict licensing and to avoid confusion with the original Broadway musical, which is currently touring North America, the title of the show can only be shared on campus, the school website, and Instagram. Help us keep the secret! However, you can unearth the mystery at onthestage/salpointe-catholic-high-school to find out more and get tickets .WHEN: Final Weekend: Friday November 1st at 7pm, Saturday the 2nd at 7pm, and Sunday the 3rd at 2pmWHERE: Salpointe Corcoran Theatre, 1545 E Copper St, Tucson, AZ 85719GET TICKETS:INSTAGRAM: or

