Microsoft And Blackrock Launch $100 Billion Fund For AI Infrastructure, AI City Presents Ambitious Plan

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The upcoming AI City proposes new solutions to address the growing demand for data centers. It also outlines plans to tackle consumption challenges, resource shortages, and how to create a sustainable AI infrastructure









Photo courtesy of Teklium

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microsoft and BlackRock have joined forces to launch a $100 billion fund dedicated to artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure. This initiative, known as the Global AI Infrastructure Investment Partnership (GAIIP), aims to address the expanding demand for AI capabilities and the associated need for robust data center infrastructure.

Notably, the exponential growth in AI workloads has created an urgent need for advanced computing facilities capable of handling increasingly complex and data-intensive tasks. As AI applications, particularly those involving machine learning and deep learning, continue to develop, they require substantial computational power that far exceeds the capabilities of traditional data centers.

This surge in demand has led to a critical point in the tech industry, where infrastructure development has become paramount to sustaining progress.

Recognizing the important role that data centers play in supporting AI technologies, Microsoft and BlackRock's initiative comes at a crucial time, especially considering projections that indicate that by 2030, AI may account for 3% to 4% of total data center demand worldwide.

This figure highlights the pressing need for significant investments in AI infrastructure to guarantee that the industry can keep pace with the relentless advancement of AI technologies and their growing applications across various sectors.

The growth of AI has brought about challenges for data centers, particularly in terms of electricity consumption and environmental impact. AI data centers consume vast energy due to the intensive computational power required for training and running AI models.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts, global data center electricity demand will more than double from 2022 to 2026, with AI playing a major role in this increase. This increase in energy consumption translates directly to significant Carbon Dioxide emissions, especially when electricity is sourced from non-renewable resources.

Additionally, water usage presents another environmental concern for AI data centers. These facilities require enormous amounts of fresh water for cooling their processors and generating electricity, potentially straining local water resources.

Furthermore, the expansion of AI data centers is stretching the capacity of local power grids, with hyperscale facilities demanding between 300 and 1000 megawatts or more, presenting infrastructure challenges.

Data storage is another critical issue facing AI data centers since AI applications requires scalable and high-performance storage solutions. Traditional storage systems often struggle to meet the demands of AI workloads, necessitating the development of more advanced technologies to handle the increasing data volumes efficiently.

Compounding these challenges is the looming threat of a global copper shortage. The expansion of AI technologies is expected to significantly increase the demand for copper, a component in electrical wiring and data center infrastructure. Industry experts predict that AI data centers will account for 6% to 7% of global copper demand by 2050, up from less than 1% today.

Independently from Microsoft and BlackRock, AI City , a project is underway in West Virginia that aims to change both artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure and sustainable agriculture. The proposed "AI City" concept is in the planning stages, and if successful, it will become the first AI data center complex that not only provides cutting-edge AI capabilities but also produces millions of tons of food annually through advanced greenhouse farming.

This initiative, spearheaded by Teklium, Visual Link, and the West Virginia Data Center Group, plans to integrate waste heat and CO2 from data centers with natural gas fuel cells. These resources will be used to power large-scale greenhouses built directly next to the data centers, creating a unique combination of high-tech AI operations and sustainable food production.

The AI City project stands out for its innovative approach to addressing two global challenges: the growing demand for AI data processing power and the need for sustainable farming solutions. By using the excess heat and carbon dioxide generated by AI data centers to enhance greenhouse farming, the project maximizes resource efficiency and supports environmentally responsible practices.

While other major players like Microsoft and BlackRock are investing heavily in AI infrastructure, the AI City concept is focused on combining technology with sustainability. With this integrated approach, AI City could position West Virginia as a leader in both AI development and agricultural innovation, transforming the state into a hub for advanced technology and green farming.

A Model for Future Data Centers

The AI City project, if realized, would be the first of its kind to merge AI data processing with large-scale food production. By producing both AI resources and millions of tons of fresh produce annually, this project has the potential to revolutionize how we think about data centers and their environmental impact.

This project addresses AI's energy demands and turns what would otherwise be waste into a valuable resource for farming. This circular model of energy use sets the AI City apart as a pioneering concept for the future of both technology and agriculture.

Looking Forward statement

The AI City initiative is still in the planning stages and is exploring locations within West Virginia. If successfully executed, it will mark a step forward for the state, creating new jobs and economic opportunities, while contributing to global solutions for food security and AI infrastructure needs.

Looking to the future, AI City plans on growing farm produce to create entirely green AI data centers. This strategy aims to integrate sustainable practices directly into data center operations, potentially offsetting carbon emissions and creating a more environmentally friendly AI infrastructure.

Moreover, the high CO2 greenhouse initiative could transform West Virginia from a net importer to a prominent exporter of vegetables, creating more employment opportunities across various sectors.

As these technologies continue to develop and mature, they may play a key role in addressing the environmental and resource challenges posed by the growth of AI infrastructure. As the AI City takes shape, it will serve as a model for how rural areas can inspire economic growth through technology.

For more information, visit .

About Teklium

Teklium is a technology company specializing in metacognitive artificial intelligence and advanced chip design. It develops and pushes current AI capabilities by creating self-improving AI systems and hardware that solve technological challenges and influence the future of AI applications across various industries.

Contact information:

Name: Jackie Jones

Company: Teklium

Email: ...

Website: .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at