MEF Honors Industry Leaders At GNE 2024

DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF , a global association of network, cloud, security, and providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced winners of its 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements by service providers, technology providers, and professionals pioneering the future of digital services in an ecosystem optimized for a cloud-driven experience.

Winners were unveiled at MEF's Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) happening this week in Dallas, Texas and selected by a distinguished panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic-ACM, AvidThink, Dell'Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.

“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards, celebrating the visionaries advancing the automated network ecosystem,” said Nan Chen, CEO, MEF.“As the industry shifts toward dynamic, cloud-based service models, these awards recognize the achievements of the companies and individuals whose dedication and innovation are shaping the future of digital communications. This year's honorees exemplify leadership and commitment to a future-ready, cloud-optimized ecosystem.”

2024 MEF Excellence Awards Winners

Service Provider Category :

NaaS Service Provider of the Year



Global – Colt Technology Services

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – Lumen Technologies

Asia Pacific – Console Connect Latin America – Ufinet



Best NaaS Vision

Colt Technology Services



MEF 3.0 CE Service Provider of the Year



Global – Tie: Verizon Business and Tata Communications

Europe – Comcast Business

North America – Verizon Business

Asia Pacific – Tata Communications Latin America – Ufinet



Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Service Provider of the Year



Global – AT&T

Europe – Sparkle

North America – AT&T

Asia Pacific – Tata Communications Latin America – Cirion Technologies



SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year



Global – AT&T

Europe – Colt Technology Services

North America – AT&T

Asia Pacific – Tata Communications

Latin America – Cirion Technologies Middle East / Africa – CMC Networks

Service Automation Leadership



Global - AT&T

Europe - Colt Technology Services

Asia Pacific - Console Connect Latin America - Orchest Technologies

Best Services Ecosystem Automation Platform

Colt Technology Services



Technology Provider Category:

Network Technology Vendor of the Year

Amdocs



Best NaaS Vision

Amartus



SASE Vendor of the Year

Fortinet



SD-WAN Vendor of the Year

Broadcom



LSO Solution Provider of the Year

Amartus



Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor

Netcracker Technology



Most Innovative Service Automation Vendor

InsidePacket



NaaS Accelerator Live Best of Show

Silent Comet – Amartus, NTT Communications, Tata Communications



Professional Awards:

MEF Distinguished Fellow

Isabelle Morency, Head of Engineering and Standards, Iometrix



Michael Howard Industry Impact Award

Roy Chua, Founder and Principal Analyst, AvidThink



Industry Executive of the Year

Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks



About MEF

MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

