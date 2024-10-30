MEF Honors Industry Leaders At GNE 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEF NaaS Excellence Awards celebrate technology and service providers, and professionals advancing cloud-optimized digital services for today's enterprises
DALLAS, Texas, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEF , a global industry association of network, cloud, security, and Technology providers accelerating enterprise digital transformation, today announced winners of its 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards. These awards recognize outstanding achievements by service providers, technology providers, and professionals pioneering the future of digital services in an ecosystem optimized for a cloud-driven experience.
Winners were unveiled at MEF's Global Network-as-a-Service Event (GNE) happening this week in Dallas, Texas and selected by a distinguished panel of senior industry analysts from ACG Research, Analysys Mason, Appledore Research, Atlantic-ACM, AvidThink, Dell'Oro Group, Frost & Sullivan, IDC, Omdia, TeleGeography, and Vertical Systems Group.
“We are thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 MEF NaaS Excellence Awards, celebrating the visionaries advancing the automated network ecosystem,” said Nan Chen, CEO, MEF.“As the industry shifts toward dynamic, cloud-based service models, these awards recognize the achievements of the companies and individuals whose dedication and innovation are shaping the future of digital communications. This year's honorees exemplify leadership and commitment to a future-ready, cloud-optimized ecosystem.”
2024 MEF Excellence Awards Winners
Service Provider Category :
NaaS Service Provider of the Year
Global – Colt Technology Services Europe – Colt Technology Services North America – Lumen Technologies Asia Pacific – Console Connect Latin America – Ufinet
Best NaaS Vision
MEF 3.0 CE Service Provider of the Year
Global – Tie: Verizon Business and Tata Communications Europe – Comcast Business North America – Verizon Business Asia Pacific – Tata Communications Latin America – Ufinet
Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Service Provider of the Year
Global – AT&T Europe – Sparkle North America – AT&T Asia Pacific – Tata Communications Latin America – Cirion Technologies
SD-WAN Service Provider of the Year
Global – AT&T Europe – Colt Technology Services North America – AT&T Asia Pacific – Tata Communications Latin America – Cirion Technologies Middle East / Africa – CMC Networks
Service Automation Leadership
Global - AT&T Europe - Colt Technology Services Asia Pacific - Console Connect Latin America - Orchest Technologies
Best Services Ecosystem Automation Platform
Technology Provider Category:
Network Technology Vendor of the Year
Best NaaS Vision
SASE Vendor of the Year
SD-WAN Vendor of the Year
LSO Solution Provider of the Year
Most Impactful Service Automation Vendor
Most Innovative Service Automation Vendor
NaaS Accelerator Live Best of Show
Silent Comet – Amartus, NTT Communications, Tata Communications
Professional Awards:
MEF Distinguished Fellow
Isabelle Morency, Head of Engineering and Standards, Iometrix
Michael Howard Industry Impact Award
Roy Chua, Founder and Principal Analyst, AvidThink
Industry Executive of the Year
Kelly Ahuja, CEO, Versa Networks
For more information, please visit .
About MEF
MEF is a global consortium of service, cloud, cybersecurity, and technology providers collaborating to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. It delivers standards-based frameworks, services, technologies, APIs, and certification programs to enable Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) across an automated ecosystem. MEF is the defining authority for certified Lifecycle Service Orchestration (LSO) business and operational APIs and Carrier Ethernet, SASE, SD-WAN, Zero Trust, and Security Service Edge (SSE) technologies and services. MEF's Global NaaS Event (GNE) convenes industry leaders building and delivering the next generation of NaaS solutions. For more information about MEF, visit MEF.net and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .
Media Contact:
Melissa Power
MEF
...
MENAFN30102024004107003653ID1108834931
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.