IVX Health Announces Expansion Of Its Footprint Of Infusion Centers In New Jersey

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IVX , a national provider of outpatient infusion and injection centers, today announced the opening of two additional infusion centers in New Jersey . Conveniently located in the greater North Jersey area in Clifton and Paramus, these locations join existing centers in the South Jersey region in Cherry Hill and Mount Laurel.

IVX Health's New Jersey infusion centers add to their swiftly expanding footprint across the Northeast region. IVX currently operates 14 locations across Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania - with over 100 infusion centers in 15 states across the country.

All IVX Health centers feature private suites, walk-up parking, and flexible appointment scheduling – with availability on evenings and Saturdays. Patients living with complex chronic conditions such as multiple sclerosis, Crohn's disease, rheumatoid arthritis, and many more receive world-class care from expertly trained nurse practitioners and registered nurses specializing in infusion and injection therapy.

"After my multiple sclerosis diagnosis, my neurologist recommended that I begin infusion treatment at IVX, and life changed after that," said Cam Wiggins, current biologic patient at IVX Health. "I have a great team. They really care about me and want me to do well. It never really feels like I am there to get an infusion."

Learn more about Cam's story here .

IVX Health's forward-thinking approach is purposefully designed to provide top-tier care in a comfortable, secure, and private environment. With an unmatched 1:3 nurse-to-patient ratio, IVX ensures that every patient gets the personalized care and attention they deserve. All IVX locations adhere to the same safety standards and protocols as those found in traditional hospital settings.

"We are excited to continue growing IVX Health in New Jersey and across the Northeast," noted Jason Beasley, vice president with IVX Health. "Referring specialists choose IVX Health because of our commitment to world-class clinical excellence for patients and our teams' ability to make the referral process hassle-free. With over 4,000 5-star Google reviews, we know patients love IVX as well – and for that, we're truly grateful."

IVX Health's patient and provider centered approach to infusion therapy has played a crucial role in driving the company's rapid growth and success. With over 100 centers

across

the United States

and more than 70 therapies on its active

formulary , IVX Health's ultimate goal is to positively impact the lives of as many patients as possible. For more information on IVX Health and its services, visit .

IVX Health New Jersey

IVX Health Cherry Hill

818 Haddonfield Rd, Suite D

Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

Phone: (640) 230-7338

Fax: (856) 519-5309

IVX Health Clifton

225 Allwood Rd, Unit 8

Clifton, NJ 07012

Phone: (973) 200-1886

Fax: (551) 227-2823

IVX Health Mount Laurel

1203 Nixon Dr

Moorestown, NJ 08057

Phone: (856) 519-5308

Fax: (856) 519-5309

IVX Health Paramus

501 N Route 17, Unit 10

Paramus, NJ 07652

Phone: (551) 227-2824

Fax: (551) 227-2823

About IVX Health

IVX Health is a national provider of infusion and injection therapy for those with complex chronic conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, and other conditions.

IVX Health's national footprint of outpatient infusion centers are conveniently located in the communities where patients live and work. IVX Health's experience-first model includes amenities such as flexible appointment scheduling with evening and weekend availability, guaranteed private suites, high-speed Wi-Fi, flat screen TVs with streaming TV and movies, and comfortable recliners with room for guests. For more information on IVX Health and its existing locations, visit .

