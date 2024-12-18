OTT Year-Ender: Top 10 Amazon Prime Video Web Series Released In 2024 Citadel Honey Bunny, Call Me Bae, And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) OTT year-ender: Let's take a look at the top 10 Prime web series released in 2024.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Plot: It is an Indian spy thriller where ex-spies Honey and Bunny reunite to protect their daughter Nadia, who is battling betrayal, espionage and a high-stakes mission to save her future.

Cast: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan, Kay Kay Menon

Call Me Bae

Plot: Downsized from heiress to hustler, Bae realises her true assets are her street-smart skills. Broke but determined, she navigates Mumbai's newsrooms, breaking news and discovering her better self.

Cast: Ananya Panday, Gurfateh Pirzada, Vir Das

Poacher

Plot: Poacher is a true crime series set in 2015 Kerala , depicting officers and activists risking their lives to dismantle India's largest ivory poaching ring.

Cast: Nimisha Sajayan, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Roshan Mathew

Snakes and Ladders

Plot: The series follows four friends who accidentally kill a thief and while trying to cover it up, land in deeper trouble as police and criminals chase them.

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Nandaa, Manoj Bharathiraja

The Tribe

Plot: The Tribe follows five young Indian influencers as they move to Los Angeles to chase their dreams of becoming successful content creators.

Cast: Alanna Panday, Alaviaa Jaaferi, Srushti Porey, Aryaana Gandhi, Alfia Jafry

Panchayat Season 3

Plot: Panchayat Season 3 follows the humorous adventures of Phulera's villagers as they deal with rural life, local politics and rivalries in a lighthearted manner.

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta

Inspector Rishi

Plot: The story of Inspector Rishi follows a crime branch inspector investigating mysterious murders in Tamil Nadu's Thaenkadu forest, a region infamous for poaching and wood laundering.