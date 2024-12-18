Mass Graves In Syria Expose Assad's 'Death Machine'

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An international war crimes prosecutor has described mass graves discovered in Syria as evidence of a state-run“death machine” under the rule of former president Bashar al-Assad.

Stephen Rapp, former U.S. ambassador for war crimes, visited mass grave sites in Qatayfah and Najha near Damascus. He confirmed over 100,000 people disappeared and were tortured to death under Assad's regime, Reuters reported.

A U.S.-based Syrian support organization reported the discovery of a mass grave in Qatayfah containing around 100,000 bodies. The were allegedly killed by Assad's government.

Reports indicate these individuals were tortured and killed between 2013 and the recent fall of Assad's government. The regime has been accused of systemic killings during this period.

Rapp noted that the scale of crimes, including starvation, torture, and mass executions, is unprecedented since the Nazi era. He is working with Syrian civil society to document these atrocities.

The prosecutor highlighted the extensive network of individuals involved, from secret police to prison guards and bulldozer operators who concealed bodies, forming a“death machine.”

The evidence underscores the systematic and large-scale atrocities committed under Assad's rule. These crimes demand international attention and accountability for the victims.

Efforts to document these war crimes are critical for justice. International collaboration is essential to ensure such atrocities are prosecuted and never repeated.

