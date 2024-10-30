Insuremytrip Issues Statement On New Airline Refund Rules

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WARWICK, R.I., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the U.S. Department of (DOT) implementing new airline

refund rules

to enhance traveler protection for flight delays and cancellations, many travelers may feel more secure when booking their flights. However, according to the experts at InsureMyTrip,

comprehensive insurance remains crucial for protecting the majority of trip-related costs and risks that fall outside of the DOT's scope.

What the New Rules Cover:

Under the new DOT regulations, are required to issue automatic refunds for significant flight delays, cancellations, or schedule changes along with additional refunds are required for paid services that are unavailable (such as non-functional Wi-Fi), or for delayed checked baggage.

Why Comprehensive Travel Insurance Remains Important:

Beyond flights, travelers face the potential loss of other prepaid expenses, medical emergencies, and trip interruptions that can disrupt a vacation or business trip. This is where comprehensive travel insurance

plays an important role.

Key Gaps Left Unaddressed by DOT Rules:

Non-Airfare Expenses- The majority of a trip's cost, including accommodations, tours, and transportation, remains vulnerable to losses in the event of flight cancellations or disruptions. Travel insurance provides coverage for these elements, which could easily make upMedical Emergencies – Should a traveler experience illness or injury abroad; the DOT rules provide no protection. Travel insurance offers coverage for medical expenses and emergency evacuations, which are often excluded from standard health insurance policies.Baggage Protection – While airlines are required to compensate for lost or delayed baggage, travel insurance offers higher limits for lost or stolen items and broader coverage for baggage delays.Trip Interruptions and Cancellations – Travel insurance covers trip interruptions due to unforeseen events like illness, family emergencies, or natural disasters - events that are not addressed by the new refund rules.Cancel for Any Reason (CFAR) Coverage– If eligible, this optional insurance allows travelers to cancel their trip for any reason and still receive reimbursement for a portion of their trip costs, offering unmatched flexibility.

Bottom line:

The new DOT airline refund rules are an important development in protecting air travelers' rights. However, travel insurance remains important to protect the entire trip – potentially covering everything from medical emergencies to non-refundable trip expenses.

