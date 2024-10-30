Telangana Seeks Gati Shakti Funding For Key Infrastructure Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Oct 30 (KNN) The Telangana is pursuing funding through the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti scheme to finance 19 major infrastructure projects planned for implementation over the next four years.

The scheme, which provides 50-year interest-free loans, could help address the state's funding challenges in meeting strict project timelines, reported Deccan Chronicles.

Chief A. Revanth Reddy's ambitious infrastructure agenda encompasses elevated corridors, the Regional Ring Road, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, satellite towns around the capital, and district-level airports, according to official sources.

To expedite the process, the Chief Minister has directed officials to submit proposals to the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ensuring alignment between state infrastructure priorities and the national scheme's objectives.

The DPIIT's logistics division has established a dedicated screening committee to evaluate state submissions, which will then make recommendations to the Ministry of Finance for fund allocation.

To ensure project efficiency, Reddy has committed to conducting monthly review meetings and maintaining direct oversight of the developments.

Furthermore, the state planning department has been tasked with developing an online portal to provide daily updates on project progress, demonstrating a commitment to transparency and accountability in project execution.

(KNN Bureau)