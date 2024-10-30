Grand Opening Of Kalasha Fine Jewels: South India's Finest Jewellery Store Now Open In Bangalore

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India Kalasha Fine Jewels showcased the most extravagant and exclusive handcrafted jewellery collection at the store opening in Jayanagar, Bangalore. The store is inaugurated by the guest of honour Ms Shriya Saran. The store offers a complete range of jewellery designs along with an exquisite collection of Gold, Diamond and Jadau truly making it a luxurious paradise.





L to R: Abhishek Chanda (Director CapsGold Group), Sowmya, Shriya Saran, Shravan Kumar (Managing Partner - Kalasha Fine Jewels, BNG Store) and Sukruthi





KALASHA treasures the concept of art on par with India's most decorated work of gold, diamonds, and polkis. Experience the grandeur of handcrafted jewels, where artistry and luxury converge. Each piece showcases intricate designs and exceptional craftsmanship, transforming fine materials into timeless expressions of elegance.





Mr. Shravan Kumar Gudur, (Owner) and Mr. Abhishek Chanda (Director) Kalasha Fine Jewels, hosted the grand store opening, ensuring that every detail highlighted the elegance of their collection, designs, and heritage.





Abhishek Chanda (Director of CapsGold Group), Shravan Kumar (Managing Partner of Kalasha Fine Jewels, BNG Store), and the Kalasha team





Speaking on the Occasion Mr. Shravan Kumar Gudur (Owner) and Mr. Abhishek Chanda (Director) of Kalasha Fine Jewels said,“We are delighted to unveil the new Kalasha Fine Jewels store. Adding charm to the occasion, Ms. Shriya Saran gracefully inaugurated the store. Every jewellery piece in our collection draws inspiration from the elegance and grandeur of bygone eras, crafted to make anyone who wears them feel like royalty. We hope these timeless treasures add a touch of regal beauty to your special moments.”





With the opening of this new location, Kalasha Fine Jewels invites the community to explore its stunning collections and experience the legacy of artistry that defines its brand. Join us in celebrating this significant milestone and discover how Kalasha can elevate your style with jewellery that speaks of luxury, tradition, and unparalleled craftsmanship.