Cabinet Welcomes Shura Council's Approval Of Draft Constitutional Amendments, Reviews MOI's Preparations For Referendum

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani chaired the Cabinet's regular meeting held at its seat at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday afternoon.

After the meeting, HE Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi issued the following statement:

At the outset of the meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the Shura Council's approval of the draft constitutional amendments in its session on Monday.

The Cabinet emphasized that the constructive cooperation between the legislative and executive authorities, since the referral of the draft constitutional amendments to the Shura Council until it was approved and submitted to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, has reflected the joint keenness of the two authorities to implement His Highness's vision, which places national unity above all considerations, upholds the principles of justice, consultation and the rule of law, and promotes equal citizenship in rights and duties.

The Cabinet noted the issuance of Decree No. 87 of 2024 inviting citizens to a referendum, which comes in line with His Highness's vision to enhance popular participation in public affairs and build the edifice of national unity.

The Cabinet was briefed on the intensive preparations of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) and the general referendum committee for the referendum on the constitutional amendments, as work is currently underway to prepare all the necessary arrangements and procedures for this national event, which will once again embody another image of the unique cohesion between the Qatari people and their leader. It also highlights the firm belief in the importance of national unity, social cohesion, and steadfastness on the inherited good values and established national principles.

After that, the Cabinet considered the topics on its agenda, where it approved the draft Cabinet resolution to establish and form a committee to inventory government warehouses. The draft's preparation comes within the framework of unifying the procedures of state warehouses, raising the efficiency of their management, and reducing the efforts and budgets allocated to them.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Cabinet resolution amending some provisions of Resolution No. 32 of 2013 appointing the Chairperson and members of the Grievances Committee of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority.

The Cabinet decided to approve a draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) for cooperation in the fields of tourism and business events between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.

The Council also briefed on the MoU between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar and the Folke Bernadotte Academy - the Swedish peace, security, and development agency (FBA) in the Kingdom of Sweden, regarding cooperation in the field of peace, mediation, and conflict resolution, signed on 3-9-2024.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Cabinet reviewed three reports and took appropriate decisions regarding them. These included the second report on the results of the work of the steering committee of the Government Resource Planning and Management System project - June 2024, the annual report on the activities of the Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA) and its financial position for the fiscal year 2023, and a report on the results of the participation of the State of Qatar delegation headed by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry in the Qatari-Finnish businesspersons forum.

