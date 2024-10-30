Qatar National Library Unveils Lineup Of Cultural Events In November

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: This November, Qatar National Library is hosting a myriad of cultural activities and celebrating the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture through a series of engaging lectures, performances and exhibitions that highlight the rich heritage of both nations.

On November 2 , the Library kicks off its monthly activities with a creative writing challenge inspired by the internationally popular National Writing Month.

As part of the challenge, the Librarys English Creative Writing Circle will meet every week in November to write a 50,000-word novel in just one month.

On November 4 , the Library hosts the latest instalment in the seminar series, "Western Travelers Accounts of Qatar: A Historical Perspective."

The session will provide valuable insights into the Librarys travelogue collection through a series of presentations that will focus on the unique perspectives that travelogues offer into the countrys cultural, political, economic and geographical history.

The Library celebrates the rich tapestry of folk culture on 5 November with a performance of Folks Beautiful Melodies by the CineMoon Ensemble.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience the enchanting sounds of folk music and hear traditional tunes come alive in a captivating show.

On 6 November , the Library, in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health and Hamad Medical Corporation, hosts an engaging and insightful lecture to explore practical strategies for nurturing mental well-being.

Titled "Nurturing your Mental Health - What Works", the session will cover evidence-based approaches to managing stress, anxiety and emotional health, while offering tips on self-care, mindfulness and building resilience.

A week later, on November 13, the Library kickstarts its monthly activities as part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture with a study day titled, "The Ancient Libraries of Morocco: From Preserving Manuscripts to Beacons of Knowledge.

The event will provide an in-depth exploration of the historical development of ancient Moroccan libraries, tracing their founding and evolution to the current day.

The Qatar-Morocco Year of Cultures events resume on November 18 with the Library hosting the "Let's Talk Morocco!" reading circle to discuss the countrys history, art, food and cultural scene.

On November 21 , the focus turns to youth with the Library hosting the latest instalment of the "Our Children Matter" forum to support language development among young people.

Titled "Reading Challenges Insights and Strategies to Effectively Support Language Development," the session will address the challenges that children face not only in education, but also in their personal, social and family lives, as well as the importance of reading.

The Library launches the second edition of its seminar series, "From the Memory of Private Collections in Qatar," on 25 November which sheds light on how family libraries are more than just personal treasures, but serve as essential pillars of Qatar's rich cultural heritage.

The Qatar-Morocco Year of Cultures activities return on November 26 with "From Material to Market: The Art of Book-Making in Morocco," an exhibition that brings to life the centuries-old traditions and techniques of book production in Maghribi tradition. A hands-on workshop will also take place on the sidelines of the exhibition to shed light on the history of Moroccan calligraphy, offering participants the opportunity to learn and practice this art.

On November 27 , the Library hosts another event centred around Morocco, this time to explore the history and cultural significance of Moroccan tea, delving into the traditions, rituals and social aspects associated with this iconic beverage, and providing insights into its origins and how it has become an integral part of Moroccan society.

On November 29 , the Library turns its focus to Palestine, hosting an event for young adults to mark the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. The event explores the role of social media in conveying the truth about Palestine and its impact on society, and will also showcase items from the Library's heritage collection, including manuscripts related to Palestinian history.