Logicgate Further Empowers Customers With New Record Linking Recommendations And AI Text Assistant Features Through Risk Cloud Spark AI

Available within the Risk Cloud Spark AI suite of features, GRC professionals can leverage AI Text Assistant and Record Linking Recommendations capabilities to be more effective and productive with their time and resources

LogicGate, the holistic GRC experts delivering leading solutions for cyber, governance, risk, and compliance leaders, is excited to empower customers even further with the launch of two new AI features to its Spark AI lineup , AI Text Assistant and Record Linking Recommendations (RLR). Most significantly, the

RLR feature sets LogicGate apart in the market by leveraging Spark AI to provide Risk Cloud users with holistic recommendations for connections between any risk, control, incident, policy, or other object across the platform.

LogicGate is committed to innovating and investing in AI to help customers be more efficient in their GRC processes and unlock new insights, which is demonstrated through enhanced features and capabilities available to customers for free through Risk Cloud Spark AI. Risk and compliance teams grapple with resource constraints, audit fatigue, complex data relationships, and cross-department silos, heightening the critical need for efficiency and productivity-enhancing tools. Both AI Text Assistant and

RLR features were purpose-built to elevate the Risk Cloud experience, offering time-saving technologies and amplifying individual and team impact on GRC program value and overall business impact.

Record Linking Recommendations (RLR) replaces manual work historically required to manage GRC data connections with AI-automated and generated insights. Risk Cloud users are more effective and strengthen GRC strategies through:



Teams will save a tremendous amount of time when performing control readiness assessments or performing gap analysis. Instead of manually aligning controls through in-depth domain expertise, Spark AI streamlines the process of identifying control mapping and reduces both complexity and labor. A game-changer for GRC professionals, Spark AI's RLR goes beyond control-to-control mappings and enables holistic integration of records across workflows and applications, linking risks to controls, controls to policies, risks to issues and any other connected modules available in a user's Risk Cloud GRC program. Whether users ask Spark AI to suggest controls to mitigate a risk record or identify policies that serve as evidence for a control or any other recommended connection, throughout the process Spark AI provides visibility into multi-faceted risks, reveals redundant controls or duplicative work, and prioritizes mitigations.



AI Text Assistant natively provides guidance and recommendations for writing effective control test plans, risk remediation, policy statements, issues, emails drafts, and more. Risk Cloud users can leverage this time-saving tool in numerous ways, including:



Prompting AI Text Assistant for guidance on how to mitigate incidents or help generate predictive strategies when anticipating possible disruptions. The instinctive Spark AI tool will automatically generate a multi-step mitigation plan for consideration.



Levering AI Text Assistant to produce step-by-step form instructions for risk assessment. Initial output can be further refined using pre-built functions to optimize clarity. Utilizing AI Text Assistant for suggested email copy to ensure all pertinent information is clearly communicated. Whether it's drafting copy or building email notification templates, Spark AI helps users effectively communicate with teams, stakeholders or the entire organization.

"GRC practitioners have moved beyond mere curiosity about AI and now expect tangible results in productivity, time savings, insights, and bottom-line impact. That's why we developed the Spark AI suite within Risk Cloud - to provide efficiencies and handle the heavy lifting for our customers, allowing them to focus on what truly matters," said Jon Siegler , Chief Product Officer at LogicGate. "When used responsibly, AI is transformative. Our platform not only realizes this potential but delivers measurable results by embedding AI throughout our customers' critical

GRC workflows."

The Spark AI suite of AI features are included for free with Risk Cloud subscriptions, designed to enhance the user experience across the Risk Cloud platform. Users must opt-in for transparency and ensure awareness of the technology.

LogicGate® is a global, market-leading SaaS company empowering customers to effectively manage and scale their cyber risk and control, third-party risk management, compliance controls, enterprise risk, and operational resilience programs. Recognized as one of four leading global GRC platforms, Risk Cloud® is built with usability in mind, including a no-code interface and graph-database management making the technology flexible, agile and scalable to support various levels of GRC maturity and bolster business outcomes. With an unwavering commitment to fostering business resilience in dynamic landscapes,

LogicGate empowers customers to quantify risk, strengthen their security posture, and have visibility into information to create strategic advantages and support business objectives. Learn more about our solutions by visiting



