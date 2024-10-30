Cognota And Performitiv Announce Strategic Partnership To Revolutionize Learning Operations And Program Measurement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Cognota, the leader in Operations, and Performitiv, a pioneer in learning program evaluations, have announced a strategic partnership.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cognota, the leader in Learning Operations , and Performitiv, a pioneer in learning program evaluations, have announced a strategic partnership to integrate Performitiv's advanced program measurement capabilities into Cognota's LearnOps platform, delivering a unified solution for managing, executing, and measuring learning programs.

This announcement comes on the heels of Cognota's recent partnership with ROI Institute, which incorporated the globally recognized ROI Methodology® into Cognota's LearnOps platform. The combined capabilities of Cognota, Performitiv, and ROI Institute represent a transformative solution for the industry-allowing L&D teams to seamlessly manage operations, measure program effectiveness, and demonstrate the ROI of learning investments, all within one unified platform.

Key Features of the Cognota + ROI Institute + Performitiv Partnership:

- Training Intake: Streamlined process for capturing and prioritizing learning requests from across the organization.

- Strategy Alignment: Ensuring learning programs directly support business goals.

- Program & Task Management: Efficient tracking of learning initiatives, from ideation to execution.

- Capacity & Budget Tracking: Full visibility into resource allocation and budget management.

- Facilitator Management: Simplified scheduling and management of training facilitators.

- Program Evaluation: Deeper insights into the effectiveness of learning programs and their contribution to business success.

- ROI Methodology: Evidence-based methodology to measure and demonstrate the impact of learning on business outcomes.

- AI-Powered Insights and Reporting: Data-driven insights to make informed decisions.

"We're excited to partner with Performitiv," said Ryan Austin, CEO of Cognota. "In today's market, talent and L&D teams are already pressed for budget, and they're under immense pressure to show ROI. By combining our LearnOps platform with Performitiv's measurement capabilities and ROI Institute's methodology, we're offering a powerful solution that not only optimizes learning operations but also provides better insights to drive business outcomes for talent professionals."

Kent Barnett, CEO of Performitiv, added, "Before founding Performitiv, I created Metrics That Matter, which was sold in 2018. Based on my experience with leading industry experts and organizations for over 20 years, this partnership is the missing link to truly help talented professionals succeed in strategy, measurement, and ROI capabilities."

Patti Phillips, CEO of ROI Institute, commented, "Incorporating the ROI Methodology into Cognota's LearnOps platform is a significant advancement for the learning industry. Now, learning and development teams have access to a comprehensive tool that not only helps them manage their operations but also clearly demonstrates the value and impact of their work on business outcomes. This integration, along with Performitiv's technology capabilities, creates a solution that will transform how organizations approach learning measurement and ROI."

"I've spent decades in the performance improvement and learning analytics space and I see this partnership as a potential game changer,” said Kevin Oakes, CEO at the Institute for Corporate Productivity (i4cp) and Performitiv Board Member.“In today's market, it's important for L&D teams to demonstrate business value, and this partnership provides the tools to do just that-helping organizations consolidate their tech stack, save resources, and most importantly, prove the ROI of their learning initiatives."

The collaboration between Cognota, Performitiv, and ROI Institute marks a new era for talent & learning development leaders. Together, these platforms enable organizations to consolidate disparate systems, save time and costs, and improve the quality of decision-making through advanced data analytics and program measurement.

About Cognota

Cognota is the leader in Learning Operations software, providing L&D teams with the tools to transform their operations into strategic business drivers. The company's LearnOps® platform consolidates workflows, optimizes resources, and provides data-driven insights to ensure learning investments align with business goals and deliver measurable impact.

About Performitiv

Performitiv is a leading provider of program evaluation software for learning and development. Their solutions help organizations measure the effectiveness of their learning programs and demonstrate the tangible impact on business outcomes.

About ROI Institute

ROI Institute is a globally recognized leader in measurement, evaluation, and ROI for learning and development, talent management, and human resources initiatives. The Phillips ROI Methodology® is the internationally recognized standard for measuring impact and return on investment, as highlighted by the International Organization for Standardization ISO/TS 30347:2023, which sets global benchmarks for learning and development metrics. By helping organizations measure and optimize their investments, ROI Institute enables businesses to align learning outcomes with corporate objectives and drive measurable business impact.

