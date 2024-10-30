Health And Wellness Grocer Mother's Market & Kitchen Experiences 33% Mobile Club Subscriber Growth In Three Months With New Provider

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's & Kitchen, a pioneering grocer in the health food movement with 11 Southern California locations, has realized a 33% increase in mobile club subscribers, thanks in part to a free groceries contest and newly implemented digital kiosk at store registers. The digital kiosk tablets, powered by

mobile marketing software company iVision Mobile, enable customers to join the Mother's Market mobile club at checkout by entering their mobile numbers on the tablet screen. The digital kiosk has proven to be far more effective than traditional opt-in methods, with about 500 new in-store customers signing up for the mobile club each week.

Continue Reading

"We've tried different methods to increase subscribers over the years, but using digital kiosks at checkout has garnered a much higher participation rate than having customers text in to our short code," said Kendall Stein, Marketing Manager at Mother's Market. "The kiosk screens have been designed with our Mother's Market branding, and as a result, customers are very receptive to the simplicity of enrolling on these devices," she explains.

Mother's Market & Kitchen experiences 30%+ text club growth with launch of digital kiosk powered by iVision Mobile

Post thi

By enrolling in the Mother's Market mobile membership, customers receive exclusive text discounts on purchases, plus specials on in-store items such as Wagyu steak. The addition of digital kiosks at checkout is part of a renewed strategy, in partnership with iVision Mobile, to expand the effectiveness of Mother's Market text club. "We are thrilled to be working closely with such a well recognized grocer in the

SoCal community. We are even more thrilled with the initial results that Mother's Market is experiencing with our technology," said Omer Samiri, CEO of iVision Mobile. "Helping Mother's Market effectively grow their mobile club goes hand in hand with supporting the company's mission to help consumers lead a stronger, more balanced, and abundant life."



About Mother's Market & Kitchen

Mother's Market & Kitchen is a leading natural and organic food retailer serving Southern California. Mother's specializes in offering the freshest organic produce, healthy and delicious Prepared Foods (Grab & Go), and a diverse, quality selection of supplements, and vegetarian and specialty foods. For additional information, visit .



About iVision Mobile

iVision Mobile is a leading mobile marketing software provider that empowers a diverse range of industries and clients from local brick and mortar businesses to Fortune 500 companies. iVision Mobile's technology has helped power mobile marketing initiatives by NBA teams such as the Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers, and the Miami Heat, along with outdoor retail and entertainment venues such as The Grove in Los Angeles, and national and global brands such as KFC, Coca-Cola and Clorox. For more information, please visit

.

SOURCE Mother's Market & Kitchen

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED