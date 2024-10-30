Lungevity Foundation And Living Beyond Breast Cancer Partner To Bring The No One Missed Campaign To The Breast Cancer Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The collaborative effort drives awareness about biomarker testing to the metastatic breast cancer community

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LUNGevity Foundation , a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to transforming how people are diagnosed and live with lung cancer through research, education, and support, is proud to announce a partnership with Living Beyond Breast Cancer (LBBC), a nationally recognized nonprofit dedicated to providing trusted information for people at every stage of their breast cancer journey, to spread awareness about biomarker testing for people diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer through the No One Missed: Breast Cancer campaign.

The successful No One Missed: Lung Cancer campaign launched in 2021 and has reached millions of people with the importance of biomarker testing – specific drivers in a person's cancer that cause the cancer to grow and spread in different ways – at diagnosis and progression. With the support of campaign founding partner AstraZeneca and additional sponsors, the No One Missed: Breast Cancer campaign launched in June and is rapidly reaching a new audience.

As with lung cancer, biomarker testing is a powerful tool that plays a critical role in understanding and guiding treatment decisions for those living with metastatic breast cancer (MBC). However, not all patients with MBC receive biomarker testing at the time of diagnosis and when there is cancer progression. There is no cure for MBC despite clinical advancements, with one-third of women diagnosed in the US living at least 5 years after diagnosis. However, knowing the presence of biomarkers can help those living with MBC and their healthcare teams make better treatment decisions.

"As the understanding of metastatic breast cancer grows and more treatment options become available, biomarker testing has become a game changer to help patients and their doctors make more informed decisions," said Jean Sachs, MSS, MLSP, Chief Executive Officer, Living Beyond Breast Cancer. "For someone living with metastatic breast cancer, their cancer may evolve and their biomarkers may change. This signifies an important need for conversations between patients and healthcare teams about biomarker testing at diagnosis and every time a cancer progresses."

"LUNGevity is proud to partner with Living Beyond Breast Cancer to expand the reach of the No One Missed campaign," said Andrea Ferris, president and CEO,

LUNGevity Foundation. "We hope this resource will help improve patient and doctor conversations about biomarker testing."

"In the US, 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime," said Mohit Manrao, Senior Vice President, US Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca. "We're proud to partner with organizations like LUNGevity Foundation and Living Beyond Breast Cancer to change these numbers and ensure patients have access to critical resources and information to better understand the unique qualities of their cancer, and ultimately ensure they receive the right treatment at the right time."

About the No One Missed Campaign

is a community-led campaign driven by LUNGevity Foundation and supported by patient advocacy, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology organizations. The campaign's mission is to build public awareness of biomarker testing as a critical part of a cancer diagnosis and

and empower patients to discuss biomarker testing with their healthcare team.

No One Missed: Lung Cancer is supported by founding partner AstraZeneca, supporting member Daiichi-Sankyo, members Merck and Regeneron, and supporters Boehringer Ingelheim, Foundation Medicine, Genentech, Pfizer, Taiho Oncology, Takeda Oncology, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. Supporting partners include AONN, ALK Positive, AEACap, EGFR Resisters, Exon20Group, IASLC, KRAS Kickers, MET Crusaders, NTRKers, ONS, RETpositive, The ROS1ders, and US Oncology Research.

is supported by premier sponsor AstraZeneca; member sponsors Daiichi-Sankyo, Lilly, Merck, and Genentech; supporter sponsor Novartis; and friend sponsors Foundation

Medicine and Relay Therapeutics. Additionally,

is supported by partners Breastcancer, Cancer Support Community, FORCE, Metastatic Breast Cancer Alliance, SHARE, Susan G. Komen, The Chrysalis Initiative, TOUCH: The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, and Young Survival Coalition.

About Living Beyond Breast Cancer

About LUNGevity Foundation

LUNGevity, the nation's leading lung cancer organization, is transforming what it means to be diagnosed and live with lung cancer. LUNGevity seeks to make an immediate impact on quality of life and survivorship for everyone touched by the disease-while promoting health equity by addressing disparities throughout the care continuum.



Through research , we use an innovative and holistic approach to finding lung cancer earlier when it is most treatable; advance research into new treatments so people may live longer and better; and ensure a diverse, vital pipeline of investigators for the future of the lung cancer field.

Through advocacy , we foster groundbreaking collaborations to ensure all people have access to screening, biomarker testing, and treatment breakthroughs. Through community , we educate, support, and connect people affected by lung cancer so that they can get the best healthcare and live longer and better lives.

Comprehensive resources include a medically vetted and patient-centric website, Patient Gateways for specific types of lung cancer, a toll-free HELPLine for personalized support, international survivor conferences, and tools to find a clinical trial. All these programs are designed to help us achieve our vision-a world where no one dies of lung cancer. LUNGevity Foundation is proud to be a four-star Charity Navigator organization.

