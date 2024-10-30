Discover 5 Reasons To Visit Peru With Marriott International

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Known for hosting one of the seven wonders of the modern world and for its cuisine, Peru is a destination that should be on every traveler's bucket list. Its offer is so wide that they cater to a wide range of interests, from history enthusiasts to food lovers, trekking fans, and those who prioritize wellness.

The destination is an open book for a memorable vacation with endless possibilities. This is why, besides visiting Machu Picchu, considered one of the seven wonders of the modern world, visitors should also consider these must-do activities.



Exploring the Contrasts of Lima

Most international flights land at the airport in Lima, the country's capital, making it the perfect excuse to discover the contrasts the city offers: from its historical side to its modern one, including bohemian neighborhoods filled with art.

Starting with the historical part, you'll know you're entering the Historic Center when you see the Sheraton Hotel building, standing out with its 70 meters of height. Lima's Historic Center, founded by Francisco Pizarro in 1535 and declared a World Heritage Site, preserves a vast number of museums, churches, and plazas. The Plaza de Armas is one of the most representative, as important buildings like the Cathedral, the Archbishop's Palace, the Government Palace, and the City Hall of Lima are located around it. At the entrance to the Historic Center is the imposing Sheraton Lima Historic Center , recognized as the country's first five-star hotel. Another attraction in the same area is the Magic Water Circuit at the Park of the Reserve.

Moving into the modern stage, the district of Miraflores stands out with its robust hotel offerings, entertainment options, and the Costa Verde boardwalk. The small parks along the boardwalk are a must-see during your visit, whether on a walking or biking tour. Some of the best views of the boardwalk can be enjoyed from the area's taller hotels, with the JW Marriott Lima being one of the most iconic. From here, you can see the boardwalk, the sea, and the paragliders, creating a pleasant landscape. Likewise, the Insumo restaurant on the terrace of the AC Lima Miraflores also offers excellent views. For those who prefer a walk in a natural setting, the Fairfield Lima and the Courtyard Lima are very close to parks filled with native vegetation where locals and tourists go to connect with nature.

In addition, art is present in the city not only in museums, theaters, and galleries but also on the streets. An example is the giant mural by local artist Conrad Florez displayed on one of the exterior sides of the Aloft Lima Miraflores . Further south, in Barranco, the bohemian district, graffiti is more frequent, inviting tourists to take photos and connect with the cultural life. In Barranco, a visit to the Bridge of Sighs is a must. Be sure to hold your breath while crossing the bridge to make your wish come true.



Cuisine

Peruvian cuisine, recently awarded as the Best South American Cuisine at the World Travel Awards, is the result of unique techniques combined with the multicultural influence the country has received over the years through migration. It is considered one of the most diverse in the world and was declared Cultural Heritage of the Americas for the World. The pisco sour is the flagship cocktail, while ceviche, lomo saltado, causa limeña, suspiro limeño, and arroz chaufa are some of the most popular dishes, though this varies by region visited, as each has its specialties.

In the various restaurants within the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio, you can enjoy a variety of traditional dishes, cocktails, and desserts, from coastal and Nikkei cuisine to the flavors from the Andes.

Food enthusiasts have no need to worry in Peru as quality and flavor are present in every dish, no matter where you go. When it comes to elevated dining experiences, Lima is home to Central, named the best restaurant in the world according to The World's 50 Best Restaurant 2023 list. Alongside Central, other prestigious restaurants on the list include Maido, Kjolle, and Mayta.



Living History

There are places that are like a gateway to another dimension: destinations where the past meets and blends with the present by a mystical will. Cusco is one of these places, and its hotel offerings are equally unique. Why stay at a conventional hotel when you can experience the latent culture in unique sites? In this sense, the invitation is to stay in places with history, such as Palacio del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel , with 500 years of history, named after being a king's palace. This hotel features a distinctive eight-angled stone. Likewise, one of its walls is original from the Inca period, and it boasts a collection of 195 artworks from the pre-Inca, Inca, colonial, and republican periods, including 60 original paintings from the Cusco School. Or JW Marriott El Convento Cusco , built on the foundations of the ancient Colonial Convent of San Agustín, dating back to the 16th century, and still preserving some original parts. This hotel showcases archaeological remains from the Pre-Inca, Inca, Colonial, Republican, and Contemporary periods. The hotel offers a daily historical tour open to the public so visitors can retrace the steps of this magical destination.

Close to these properties, you can also discover fascinating sites like Qurikancha (the most important temple of the Inca Empire), the San Pedro Market (designed by the French architect Gustave Eiffel), the twelve-angled stone, among others.



Wellness Rituals

Well-being depends on each person, just as the activities to achieve it vary according to personal preferences. That's why we present some unique activity suggestions at this destination. First, there are Andean rituals of ancestral wisdom, such as the earth payment ceremony conducted in Cusco by a Quechua shaman. During this ceremony, offerings are made to Pachamama with gratitude, dense energies are cleansed, and intentions are placed on coca leaves. The spiritual guide then takes these intentions to the depths of a sacred mountain, where Mother Earth guides the fulfillment of these purposes.

Other options include spas offering treatments inspired by the cultural richness, such as those using gold, Andean chocolate, or coca leaves. Thermal circuits are also available, for instance at Tambo del Inka, a Luxury Collection Hotel , or The Westin Lima . These circuits feature a series of pools with different temperatures, some equipped with hydromassage jets. For those who enjoy outdoor activities, there are options like yoga, biking tours through the Sacred Valley, meditation, or trekking to the Montaña de Colores.



Discovering Arid Landscapes and Abundant Wildlife

Less popular than Lima and Cusco but equally fascinating is Paracas, a city in the south of the country, about a 3.5-hour drive from the capital. Its arid landscape along the seashore creates a captivating scene with contrasting earth tones and blues. In Paracas, you can take a buggy ride through the Paracas National Reserve, which extends through desert, ocean, islands, and the Paracas Peninsula. Within this reserve is Playa Roja (Red Beach), named for the reddish hue of its sand.

Paracas is also the starting point to go to the Ballestas Islands, home to bird species like the guanay, the blue-footed booby, and the Inca tern, as well as sea lions and Humboldt penguins. This destination is renowned for its immense biodiversity, making it ideal for nature lovers. From the boat, you can also see the Paracas Candelabra, a large ancient geoglyph. You can take a shared or private tour to the Ballestas Islands, some of which depart from the private dock of Hotel Paracas, a Luxury Collection Hotel .

It's recommended to explore the area at a leisurely pace to make the most of your visit and relax at one of the resorts, and even enjoy elevated experiences like dining in the desert.

To enjoy Peru's attractions, you can take advantage of the benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's travel program, by staying at their properties in Lima, Cusco, and Paracas.

