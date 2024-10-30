Patentplus Inventor Develops Improved Device To Hold And Dispense Food Storage Bags (PPU-104)
PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to hold and dispense a quantity of food storage bags in the kitchen," said an inventor, from West Orange,
N.J., "so I invented the Kitchen Kaboodle. My design increases convenience for users, and it helps prevent the bags from falling."
The invention provides an easier method of dispensing food storage bags. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional food storage bag packages. As a result, it prevents bags from falling onto the floor. Additionally, the invention would be simple to install, and it can be easily refilled by opening a hinged lid.
The Kitchen Kaboodle is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] .
