Assetera, Republic, And Squadapp Join Forces To Revolutionize Global Marketing & Distribution Of Real-World Tokens

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New York, 30th October 2024: Assetera, Europe's first EU-regulated secondary for tokenized securities, has teamed up with leading firm Republic and influencer marketing SquadApp to globalize distribution of tokenized securities, encompassing assets and tangible assets. This strategic alliance aims to unlock new opportunities in the tokenized and enhances influencer marketing at scale for every token issuer.



“With tokenization gaining global regulatory support, content creators will be essential to driving retail adoption. Republic empowers all market participants to trade tokenized securities, safeguarded by the transparency and security of blockchain, said Andrew Durgee, President of Republic.



Republic's extensive experience in democratizing access to private investments will play a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of tokenized assets across global markets. By leveraging Republic's broad investor base and expertise, this establishes an inclusive, accessible marketplace for tokenized securities, empowering both issuers and investors alike.



The collaboration will leverage Assetera's investment and blockchain knowledge, Republic's experience in connecting investors with businesses to create shared value, and SquadApp's influencer marketing capabilities to transform how issuers raise awareness and capital for their projects, and distribute to their investor base. According to McKinsey, tokenized market capitalization could reach $2 trillion by 2030, while the influencer marketing industry is expected to grow to $50 billion in the same period.



“By tokenizing shares or other financial instruments, issuers will be able to allocate assets as part of long-term marketing budgets for partnerships with influencers, effectively creating a new way to finance marketing campaigns”, Anthony Adamovich, Co-founder, CEO SquadApp.



“This gathering not only facilitates the efficient distribution of tokens, which is a primary concern for issuers, but also provides the 3 million Republic Wallet clients with the opportunity to trade these tokens on Assetera”, Thomas Labenbacher, CEO, Founder Assetera. By integrating these services, Republic enhances the liquidity options available to its users and strengthens its position in the marketplace.

About Republic



Headquartered in New York City, Republic is a global financial firm operating a network of retail-focused investment platforms and an enterprise digital advisory arm. With a deep track record of legal and technical innovation, Republic is known for providing access to new asset classes to investors of all types. Backed by Valor Equity Partners, Galaxy Interactive, Hashed, AngelList and other leading institutions, Republic boasts a global portfolio of over 2,000 companies and a community of nearly three million members in over 150 countries. More than $3 billion has been deployed through investment platforms, funds, and firms within the Republic family of companies. Republic has established operations in the US, the UK, EU, the UAE, South Korea, and Singapore.



About Assetera

Assetera , regulated by the Austrian Financial Market Authority in the EU, is set to become a game-changer in the digital asset trading space. It will offer a range of tokenized financial instruments, including financial assets and real-world assets (RWAs) such as real estate, art, transferable securities, money market instruments, fund units, and derivatives.

Assetera provides services to retail and institutional investors, and features a DLT system deployed on the Polygon blockchain to enable trading and atomic settlement. By utilizing blockchain technology, Assetera aims to democratize access to previously illiquid asset classes, providing clients with a secure, transparent, and efficient trading experience.



About SquadApp

SquadApp is a US-based, data-driven influencer marketing platform that helps brands connect with influencers globally. Specializing in optimizing campaign effectiveness and maximizing ROI, SquadApp streamlines brand-influencer collaborations, providing businesses with scalable solutions to execute high-impact influencer marketing strategies. SquadApp's participation in this collaboration will provide tokenized projects with the critical global marketing support needed to reach diverse and global audiences.

The Vision for Global Impact

The partnership between Assetera, Republic, and SquadApp introduces a groundbreaking model for project promotion and global token distribution. By tokenizing financial instruments, such as shares and leveraging those assets for influencer marketing campaigns, this initiative creates a novel approach for projects and issuers to attract investment while simultaneously building global brand visibility. This model is in line with the emerging trends in digital assets, the finance world and decentralized marketing, offering cutting-edge solutions for brands and companies to engage with audiences and thrive in the evolving digital economy.

