EIRA Water Wins Best Natural Still Water At 2024 Global Water Drinks Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EIRA Water - Best Natural Still Water 2024

Awarded for its pure taste and thoughtful design, EIRA Water takes home Best Natural Still Water at the 2024 Global Water Drinks Awards.

ERESFJORD, NORWAY, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EIRA Water has proudly claimed the title of Best Natural Still Water at the 2024 Global Water Drinks Awards in Frankfurt, Germany, in recognition of its clean, pure taste and distinctiveness. This honor, awarded after rigorous evaluation against over 155 entries, celebrates EIRA Water's natural origins and commitment to providing a true, unfiltered taste of Norway's pristine environment.Sourced from the pure, untouched EIRA Source in Eresfjord, EIRA Water owes its clarity and smoothness to a natural filtration process through ancient quartz formations. This unique journey from source to bottle delivers an exceptionally refreshing experience that has made EIRA a trusted choice for iconic restaurants and hospitality venues worldwide.CEO Nils Jørgen Sehested expressed his pride in the win, saying,“This recognition reinforces our commitment to enhancing the dining experience with our hospitality partners. By offering EIRA's pure, high-quality water, our customers can elevate their service, providing guests with an exceptional and memorable experience.”Jad Asaad, Global Marketing Director, added,“For us, it's always been about celebrating water's natural character. This recognition highlights not only EIRA's dedication to quality but also the trust that chefs, sommeliers, and restaurateurs place in our product. Our partners appreciate what EIRA represents – something real, rooted in nature, and crafted with care.”Enhancing Dining Experiences WorldwideWith its expanding presence in renowned hotels and restaurants across the globe, EIRA Water is dedicated to offering a pure, naturally sourced water that elevates every meal. The company's new production facility in Eresfjord, powered by renewable energy, reflects EIRA's ongoing commitment to sustainability. By focusing exclusively on the food and beverage sector, EIRA strengthens its position as a premium option for restaurants that value quality and authenticity.About EIRA WaterEIRA Water is sourced from deep in Norway's Eresfjord, where it's naturally filtered through ancient quartz formations. Known for its clean, crisp profile, EIRA delivers a refreshing experience and is available exclusively to foodservice establishments. With its focus on quality and environmentally responsible production, EIRA is a trusted partner for hospitality venues around the world, bringing a touch of nature's finest to every table.

Jad Asaad

EIRA Water

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.