SRI Selected As DARPA's Regional Commercial Accelerator

DARPA looks to harness SRI's expertise to speed up tech transition and scale DARPA-funded technologies for U.S. national and economic security outcomes.

- David Parekh, CEO of SRIMENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a move to accelerate the commercialization of early-stage technologies critical to U.S. national and economic security, SRI announced today that the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA ) has selected the nonprofit institute as its Silicon Valley-based Commercial Accelerator.DARPA, the agency behind innovations ranging from the Arpanet to weather satellites, from UAV technology to Siri, is looking to accelerate the impact of the technologies it funds to create breakthrough technologies and capabilities. The DARPA Commercial Accelerators initiative is a strategic effort to bring business expertise and entrepreneurial talent to scale DARPA technologies faster for maximum national, economic, and societal impact."This strategic partnership with DARPA reaffirms SRI's commitment to advancing technology that not only meets today's critical challenges but also drives economic growth,” said David Parekh, Chief Executive Officer of SRI.“We are excited to be recognized by DARPA for our commercialization expertise and successful track record and are eager to help DARPA performers commercialize transformative technologies.”As one of five premier accelerators located throughout the U.S., SRI will leverage its expertise to help DARPA-funded companies develop and scale technologies rapidly, also addressing the broader Department of Defense needs and those of commercial markets. SRI is teaming with Newlab and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation to create a comprehensive commercial accelerator team to guide DARPA performers on their journey to market.DARPA's mission remains steadfast in pushing the boundaries of science and technology to prevent and create technological surprise. These five regional accelerators will advance DARPA's Commercial Strategy Office mission of helping eligible DARPA research teams to recruit top talent, develop robust go-to-market strategies, raise capital, and scale operations, turning their groundbreaking technology into high-value products, services, and capabilities for national, economic, and societal impact.By working with SRI and the other selected accelerators, DARPA seeks to prevent adversarial influence on its technologies while ensuring that the innovations remain within the reach of the United States and its allies. This approach is part of a broader mission to safeguard and enhance the nation's technological edge.Newlab is a global venture platform for critical technology startups building our sustainable future. We lower the barriers for startups to commercialize faster. Today, Newlab includes more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, partnerships with forward-thinking corporate and civic entities, and a network of active investors - all working together to scale critical tech. To date, Newlab has supported its 300+ member companies in raising over $5.8B from venture capital firms, with over $2.8B of successful exits and a collective valuation of over $20B. Visit to learn more and contact ... for more information.The Naval Postgraduate School Foundation directly supports the Naval Postgraduate School to address the strategic needs of the DoD. One of its key functions is connecting NPS with industry partners in critical emerging technology areas and investing in NPS research and initiatives that advance defense capabilities, grow the innovation ecosystem, and equip our warfighters with skills and technologies that deter and defeat threats abroad and at home. Contact Todd Lyons for more information.About SRISRI is an independent nonprofit research institute headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., with a rich history of supporting government and industry. We create and deliver world-changing solutions for a safer, healthier, and more sustainable future. For more than 75 years, we have collaborated across technical and scientific disciplines to discover and develop groundbreaking products and technologies and bring innovations and ideas to the marketplace. Learn more at . SRI is seeking skilled and qualified mentors and entrepreneurs to support DARPA Commercial Accelerator companies in high-priority technical areas. Contact us today to learn more or to be considered for the program.

