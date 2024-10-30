Smartkargo Joins The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA) As Trustee Member, Emphasizing Innovation In E-Commerce Logistics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKargo, a leading innovator in cloud-based air cargo and logistics solutions, proudly announces its new role as a trustee member of The International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). As a recognized leader in logistics, SmartKargo's expertise will support TIACA's ongoing mission to address challenges and drive innovation, particularly as part of the committee.

SmartKargo's solutions empower airlines, freight forwarders, and e-commerce retailers worldwide, delivering seamless technology that integrates the end-to-end logistics process from booking to delivery.

"Joining TIACA as a trustee member represents a significant milestone for SmartKargo," said Olivier Houri, Chief Revenue Officer of SmartKargo. "We look forward to leveraging our innovative technology and expertise to help shape the future of Air Cargo Industry, enabling greater efficiency, transparency, and sustainability for our industry. Being part of the e-commerce committee is an exciting opportunity for us to further contribute to TIACA's vision and the overall evolution of the air cargo industry."

SmartKargo has a proven track record of driving transformation in the air cargo industry through cutting-edge solutions, including real-time tracking, optimized routing, and seamless integration with e-commerce platforms. As e-commerce continues to expand globally, SmartKargo is committed to supporting industry partners and stakeholders in meeting growing demand with efficiency and speed.

Glyn Hughes, Director General of TIACA, added, "We are thrilled to welcome SmartKargo as a trustee member of TIACA. Their innovative approach to air cargo logistics, particularly in e-commerce, brings valuable insight to our organization. SmartKargo's involvement in the e-commerce committee will be instrumental in advancing key initiatives as we continue to strengthen the global air cargo ecosystem."

As a trustee member, SmartKargo will actively participate in TIACA's initiatives, collaborating with industry leaders to address challenges, promote best practices, and drive sustainable growth in the air cargo sector.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from

Miami

to

Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from

New York

to

Los Angeles

– SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in

Cambridge,

Massachusetts, with key offices in

India,

the Philippines,

Brazil,

United Arab Emirates

and

Canada. For more information, visit



About TIACA

TIACA is The International Air Cargo Association, based in Miami, Florida. TIACA is the unique international not-for-profit association representing and uniting all parts of the air cargo industry: shippers, forwarders, ground handlers, airports, airlines, manufacturers, IT providers. TIACA members are traditional players and new entrants, small, medium, and large companies with regional and global reach.

TIACA's vision is a safe, profitable, and united air cargo industry that embraces modern technologies and practices to sustainably and fairly serve trade and social development worldwide.

TIACA's mission is to support, lead and unite the industry to achieve that vision; promote and encourage business, social, and technological innovation; protect the interests of its members with one voice on common interests; disseminate and enhance knowledge amongst members and the air cargo industry.

For more details visit

. For regular updates, follow



Contact:

Ed Burek

[email protected]



SOURCE SmartKargo

