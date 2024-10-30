(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Finotta Publishes New Guide,“Millennials, Gen Z & Money Moves”

Free guide helps institutions better grasp how to adjust their strategies to attract younger generations

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Finotta , a provider of embedded fintech for digital banking, published its new guide,“Millennials, Gen Z & Money Moves: How to Keep Them With You.” This free resource offers valuable insights for financial institutions seeking to attract and retain younger generations.As the financial braces for an unprecedented $84.4 trillion wealth transfer from Baby Boomers to Millennials and Gen Z over the next two decades, Finotta's guide provides timely strategies for banks and credit unions to adapt their services and build lasting relationships with these tech-savvy demographics.Key highlights of the guide include:.Strategies for creating engaging digital experiences that cater to shorter attention spans;.Insights into Millennials' financial journey from student loans to retirement planning;.Understanding Gen Z's expectations for instant, personalized and mobile-first banking;.Approaches to capture the growing small business segment led by younger entrepreneurs; and.Tactics for building long-term loyalty amidst the Great Wealth Transfer.The guide draws on trusted insights from industry influencers as well as Finotta's own expertise in banking and financial technology. It emphasizes the importance of mobile banking capabilities, instant payment solutions and data-driven personalization in meeting the unique needs of younger consumers.To access the full guide, visit Finotta's website to download a free copy.About FinottaFinotta helps banks and credit unions personalize their mobile banking experience. Built by bankers, Finotta's Personified platform is designed to assist in key financial goals like starting an emergency fund, paying off debt, or wealth building, providing timely, impactful suggestions and strategies to make your financial institution top of wallet and top of mind. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

