Bravo Consulting Wins Global Digital Solutions Integrator (DSI) Partner Of The Year At Cisco Partner Summit 2024

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cisco Partner Summit 2024 -- Bravo Consulting, a leading services provider, has been named Digital Solutions Integrator (DSI) Partner of the Year at Cisco Partner Summit 2024. Cisco Partner Awards recognize top-performing partners demonstrating service excellence and innovation in delivering solutions that help joint customers succeed. This will be the last DSI Partner of the Year award as the program rolls into the MINT Services Program which is part of the Ecosystem Co-Innovation team.

Commenting on the win, Jared Beck, President at Bravo said: "Bravo has continued our commitment to empower our customers and partners to realize the highest level of success and value from our security-focused architectures. It's a privilege to be recognized three years in a row with awards at Partner Summit. These accolades reaffirm our commitment to ensure the highest level of satisfaction by defining and executing value-based business outcomes for our customers moving forward."

Cisco Partner Summit Geo awards reflect the top-performing partners within specific technology markets across a geographical region. Award recipients are selected by a committee of executives representing Cisco's Global and Regional Partner Sales Organizations.

About Bravo Consulting

Bravo is a "Services Only" partner that provides security-led solutions for professional and managed services to organizations, which enables a non-competitive solution for our 50+ resellers to reach the highest level of success. Born from within services organizations, we saw what we didn't like about how the customer experiences were for those services - and decided to think different.

Our goal is to provide a higher quality of service to our customers than what they are used to. The results show with our very high rate of success transforming happy customers and partners, where we are able to help extend the value of their investments in technology and achieve often unexpected high levels of business outcome.

When we finish an engagement, there should be nothing left to say but "Bravo!"

