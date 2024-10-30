NFC Market Worth $30.55 Billion By 2029 - Exclusive Report By Marketsandmarketstm

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) North America is one of the leading markets for NFC in terms of R&D, design/deployment, and the presence of key players such as Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Technologies, (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Flomio, Inc. (US). In North America, the US is considered to have the most engaged mobile user base, and this is expected to grow with the addition of new subscribers. Full-fledged NFC implementation in North America is expected to boost retail services. In the current scenario, the NFC for such services is growing continuously. The US is a leading adopter of advanced technologies committed to implementing automation solutions across various sectors. It ranks among the top three countries for spending on smart city initiatives and is also one of the top five nations in industrial automation investments. Additionally, smartphone penetration rate is high in the country, which has facilitated the widespread adoption of wired and wireless technologies.

The key companies in the NFC companies include NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Broadcom (US), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), ams-OSRAM AG (Austria), Thales (France), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).

