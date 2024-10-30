AT&T Launches Industry-First Seamless Integration Of Fiber And 5G Networks With Single-Box Solution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DALLAS, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Setting a new standard in business networking with unparalleled fiber and 5G convergence in a single device.

Key Takeaways :



Leadership : In an industry-first move, AT&T is leading the way in converged connectivity by offering a device with AT&T Business Fiber and 5G wireless integration.

Integrated Infrastructure : AT&T's converged solution combines fiber and wireless capabilities, helping provide continuous, reliable connectivity.

Seamless Convergence : AT&T's integrated gateway gives customers automatic failover to AT&T's fast wireless network in a single-box solution in the rare case of an internet or fiber outage.

What's the news?

Beginning early next year, AT&T's integrated gateway will be available nationwide to select new AT&T Business Fiber customers who order speeds of 1 Gbps or higher. This innovative gateway is AT&T's first converged device for business customers. It is designed to deliver lightning-fast fiber internet and helps maintain seamless connectivity by using the wireless network.

In the rare event of a fiber outage, this gateway automatically switches to AT&T's 5G network where available and reverts to fiber when service is restored.1 While other products on the market offer cellular failover, AT&T's integrated gateway is unique because it's the first to do so in a single device, underscoring AT&T's commitment to keeping businesses continuously connected.

Market rollout has occurred in the following states:

Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma and Texas.

Why is this important?

For businesses, connectivity is paramount. Whether for a customer service call or point-of-sales transaction, reliable internet is essential to avoid issues like revenue loss, diminished productivity and customer frustration. AT&T's integrated gateway is designed to meet these demands by offering an unparalleled convergence of wireless and fiber, helping to provide a seamless connectivity experience. When faced with an internet interruption, this gives businesses, especially those with a lean team, an easy fix to keep running.

Who can use this?



AT&T's integrated gateway will be available to new AT&T Business Fiber customers who order speeds of 1 Gbps or higher, where applicable. For more information, new customers can visit .

What are the key features?





5G-Capable Internet Device : In an industry-first move, AT&T is offering the first device with AT&T Business Fiber and 5G wireless network integration. This helps prevent business disruptions and potential productivity and income loss due to unexpected internet interruptions.

5G Wireless Connectivity : AT&T's 5G wireless network, where available, offers superior speeds compared to other multi-device and multi-network 4G/LTE backup solutions.

Wi-Fi 6E Technology : This gateway comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E technology, providing faster speeds, lower latencies and more reliable connections across a broader range of compatible devices. This technology utilizes the newly opened 6GHz band, offering more coverage and bandwidth.

Automatic Failover and Recovery :

This gateway seamlessly switches to backup wireless connection in case of primary internet failure and reverts to fiber when service is restored. Power must be delivered to the gateway for the duration of the fiber outage in order for this feature to work.

Cost Efficiency : This mobility backup is cost-effective compared to potential downtime costs and eliminates the need for additional IT support. Single-Box Solution : This gateway integrates all necessary components (fiber internet and 5G wireless capability) into a single device making deployment easy

across a business.

"The introduction of our first-ever integrated device marks a transformative step in defining the future of connectivity," said Mike Troiano, Senior Vice President, Business Products, AT&T Business . "As technology evolves and digital transformation accelerates, the need for convergence is more critical than ever. We are leading the way with the infrastructure across fiber broadband and wireless to keep our small, medium and large business customers seamlessly connected. AT&T's integrated gateway exemplifies our commitment to innovation, enhancing our connectivity portfolio to meet their current and future business needs, empowering them to grow, scale and thrive in an ever-evolving landscape."

"AT&T has made significant investments in both its fiber and mobile network services. Consequently, its decision to offer a device that provides automatic failover in the rare event of a fiber cut or if the network goes down is a logical step," said Will Townsend, Principal Analyst, Moor Insights & Strategy . "Internet backup for businesses is not a new concept but automating it through hardware and software consolidation is novel. Service-oriented businesses with multiple locations are ideal candidates for this new AT&T offering because they require predictable and consistent connectivity to maximize revenue."

1 Limited availability in select areas. Coverage not available everywhere. LTE coverage may be used depending on signal availability at your address. See att/wirelesscoverage . Wireless backup does not work in the event of a loss of power.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T ), please visit

us at href="" rel="nofollow" at . Investors can learn more at href="" rel="nofollow" at .

© 2024 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

AT&T

