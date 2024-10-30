Dre' Abadie, Phd Has Been Named As Executive Vice President Of Forward Edge-AI's Advanced Research And Technologies

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Dr. Abadie has over 20 years' experience integrating cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and user experience into services.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Previously, Dr. Abadie spearheaded the Army's Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy, and served as Co-lead/Technical Director for the Operational Planning Team designing Project Convergence-the Army's premier demonstration and experimentation activity integrating all Cross-Functional Team signature modernization efforts and select Joint technologies to inform how the Department of Defense (DoD) will fight and organize in the future.

“Dr. Dre' is the right leader for the ART Division,” said Eric Adolphe, Forward Edge-AI 's Chief Executive Officer.“Dre takes over a broad portfolio of Small Business Information Research (SBIR) technologies related to Artificial Intelligence , Cryptography, and Chemical/Biological agent defense. His extensive cross-disciplinary background and business development skills should help Forward Edge-AI accelerate transition of our technologies into government and commercial sectors.

“I am very excited to be joining the Forward Edge-AI team,” said Dre' Abadie.“I believe Forward Edge-AI has a great mission and a talented R&D team that uniquely positions the company to advance its innovations for the benefit of humanity.“

David received a Bachelor Science Degree in Computer Engineering, from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Science in Government Information Leadership (Cybersecurity ) from the National Defense University, and a Ph.D. in Information Technology Management, Security and Assurance from George Mason University.

About Forward Edge-AI

Forward Edge AI, Inc. founded in 2019, is becoming a dominant player in AI and is leading the revolution in augmenting edge technology with human intelligence. Forward Edge-AI's mission is to solve complex problems in the public safety, national security, and defense sectors.

Forward Edge-AI is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

