Captur And Veo Partner To Bring AI-Parking Assist To U.S. Micromobility Markets

Santa Monica, CA, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Captur and Veo announced a partnership to bring Captur's AI-parking compliance tool to Veo's 50+ markets across the United States. This marks the first-ever U.S. deployment of Captur's in-app AI for shared mobility programs. Captur's technology has proven to reduce mis-parked vehicles by 80+% in major European cities, setting the stage for similar success in the U.S.

Since the widespread launch of shared bikes and scooters across the U.S. in 2017, parking has remained a challenge. While designated corrals and rider education have helped, more is needed to ensure vehicles are parked responsibly and safely on sidewalks. Moreover, existing parking compliance tools require operators to manually review end-of-ride photos to confirm proper parking, adding time and effort to the process.

To improve parking management and compliance, Veo and Captur have integrated Captur's AI technology into the end-of-ride process within the Veo app. Upon completing their trip, riders must use the app's camera tool to show that their vehicle is properly parked. The AI then verifies in real-time whether the vehicle meets local parking regulations, only allowing the rider to end their trip once the vehicle is parked correctly.

In November, Veo will activate Captur's innovative parking technology in Washington, DC; New York City, NY; College Park, MD/the University of Maryland; West Lafayette, IN and Purdue University; and Veo's home base of Santa Monica, CA-making these the first U.S. jurisdictions to gain access to Captur's AI parking solution.

"For shared mobility to truly thrive, the industry must ensure that sidewalks remain clear and accessible for everyone," said Charlotte Bax, founder and CEO of Captur. "On the operator side, that requires image-based compliance workflows. Previously, that was extremely complex and costly for operators to manage. With our partnership, Veo can now verify parking before ending the ride with no manual intervention. We're thrilled to partner with Veo, whose commitment to inclusive urban mobility and accessibility makes them the ideal ally in rolling this technology out across the nation."

“Veo has always been committed to working with cities to ensure responsible and orderly parking, and through our work with the disability community, we've seen firsthand that it is critical to keep sidewalks clear and accessible,” said Veo co-founder and CEO Candice Xie.“Captur's ability to harness AI to deliver on this commitment in a scalable manner is a game changer. We hope that the rest of the industry will follow suit and adopt this technology, ensuring that micromobility continues to grow in a way that benefits all members of our communities."

How Captur Works

Captur's visual assistance using AI ensures that only compliant images are captured, enabling businesses to scale without compromising on quality.

For micromobility, Captur uses state-of-the-art edge models and AI that can adapt to any local parking regulations or vehicle type. Users often find the experience“faster than taking a photo” with better performance than GPS alone, especially in dense cities with low signal. In addition to improving parking compliance, cities and operators can use the resulting data to pinpoint locations where parking infrastructure improvements are needed to maintain accessible and inclusive public spaces.

Looking Ahead

Captur's AI parking compliance tool, paired with continued investment in micromobility parking infrastructure and complete streets design, paves the way for a more organized, accessible, and sustainable future for micromobility. As Captur and Veo roll out this AI-powered parking compliance tool, both companies are confident that the partnership will reduce instances of mis-parked vehicles and set a new standard for responsible fleet management.

About Captur

Captur is a market-leading AI company on a mission to enable physical operations with AI-visual assistance. Enterprises depend on Captur to scale enterprise-grade, AI agents into real-world operations, automating quality control across diverse physical environments.

Enterprises with mobile-first operations increasingly rely on images to streamline various processes, including onboarding users, starting and ending interactions, auditing behavior, triaging support claims, and collecting evidence. While these visual workflows are essential, scaling them can be incredibly inefficient. Approximately 30% of images submitted for review suffer from poor quality, rendering them unusable. This is where Captur comes in.

By solving real-world challenges, Captur enables organizations to efficiently manage visual workflows, reducing manual intervention and ensuring compliance in diverse operational environments.

Captur's technology has been deployed in +50 countries across EMEA, APAC, and USA working with some of the worlds largest enterprises across shared transport, logistics and retail.

About Veo

Veo is on a mission to end car dependency by making clean transportation accessible to all.

We have provided millions of shared bike and scooter rides in 50+ cities and universities across North America. Veo operates from a set of values that distinguish us in the industry. We are grounded in financial responsibility: Veo partnered with select cities to achieve profitability before scaling. We're constantly innovating: Veo's in-house design and manufacturing process enables us to provide cities with the safest, most accessible fleet of electric bikes and scooters on the shared-use market. We believe in collaborative partnerships: Veo develops long-term partnerships with cities and universities so we can work together toward a sustainable, safe, and equitable transportation future.

