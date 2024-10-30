Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla Take Private Rejuvenation Break In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 30 (IANS) Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla visited a centre in Bengaluru during their four-day rejuvenation break on a strictly private visit with coverage avoided for security reasons, official sources said on Wednesday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived at the HAL airport in their special private jet on the night of October 27 and reached the health centre in the Whitefield locality by road.

After a four-day stay, the royals returned to Britain early on Wednesday, sources stated.

Sources said that King Charles appreciates the unique treatment, an integration of various systems of medicine, at the Centre. This is the second visit of the British King to the Centre. He first visited in 2019 as a Prince, sources stated.

As it was a private visit, no formal reception was given by the state government in Bengaluru on their arrival, while care was taken by the security agencies during the on-road movements of British royalty to avoid any attention from the public, the sources said.

King Charles and Queen Camella came to Bengaluru while returning to Britain after participating in the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024 at Samoa.

The royal couple had taken up the trip on October 18 and visited Australia and Samoa.

As per the sources, the British King came down to Bengaluru after his medical team suggested that he take a detox to improve his overall well-being and immune system. At the centre, the royal couple did warm-up exercises, stretches, and breathing exercises. They received ayurvedic medicines, naturopathy, homoeopathy, and did yoga exercises. They were understood to be served south Indian vegetarian food made out of ragi (finger millet), a staple food in the southern Karnataka region and one which grows on dry lands.

The couple were advised to continue the diet and exercises taught here.