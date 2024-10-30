Israeli Military Says Killed Deputy Commander Of Hezbollah's Radwan Elite Forces

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Oct 30 (IANS) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Wednesday that its Air Forces killed Mustafa Ahmad Shahadi, Deputy Commander of Hezbollah's elite Radwan Forces, in the Lebanese city of Nabatieh.

The IDF noted that Shahadi, who was targetted based on intelligence, "advanced numerous terror against Israel," Xinhua news agency reported.

It added that his targeting is part of the Israeli operations aimed at degrading Radwan Forces' capabilities "to direct and execute terror activities against IDF and communities in the northern border," in particular a plan to "occupy" the Galilee region in northern Israel.

According to the Israeli army, Shahadi was previously responsible for the Radwan Forces' operations during combat in Syria between 2012 and 2017, and oversaw the forces' operations in southern Lebanon.

Hezbollah has not made a comment on the Israeli claim.