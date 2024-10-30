The Henry Ford Hosts An Evening With Mo Rocca Featuring A Book Discussion And Signing Thursday, November 21 Tickets On Sale Now

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Event features Rocca's New Book, ROCTOGENARIANS: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs

DEARBORN, Mich., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Henry Ford will host An Evening with Mo Rocca as he shares stories from his latest book, ROCTOGENARIANS: Late in Life Debuts, Comebacks, and Triumphs. Tickets at $12.75 for members and $15 for nonmembers are on sale now at thehenryford or by calling The Henry Ford's contact center at (313) 982-6001. Ticketholders can also purchase signed copies of ROCTOGENARIANS at the event and meet Mo Rocca after the discussion.

Rocca's latest book is a collection of entertaining and unexpected profiles of people who peaked later in life. Along with his coauthor, Jonathan Greenberg, the journalist and history buff introduces readers to a wide array of artists, activists, writers and performers who made a name for themselves and left a mark on this world at an older age. With passion and wonder, Rocca and Greenberg recount the stories of yesterday's and today's strongest finishers.

Rocca

is an Emmy Award-winning correspondent for

CBS Sunday Morning and host of The Henry Ford's Innovation Nation. He also hosts his own

Mobituaries

podcast and is a frequent panelist on NPR's hit weekly quiz show

Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! Rocca is the coauthor of the New York Times bestselling

Mobituaries: Great Lives Worth Reliving

and author of

All the Presidents' Pets: The Story of One Reporter Who Refused to Roll Over.



For more information, please visit thf

About The Henry Ford

Located in Dearborn, Michigan, The Henry Ford, a globally recognized destination, fosters inspiration and learning from hands-on encounters with artifacts that represent the most comprehensive collection anywhere focusing on innovation, ingenuity and resourcefulness in America. Its unique venues include Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school. Together with its online presence at thf and Invention Convention Worldwide, the growing affiliation of organizations fostering innovation, invention and entrepreneurship in K-12 students, The Henry Ford is a force for inspiring every individual to innovate, create and invent.

