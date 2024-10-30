Summit State Bank Reports Net Income Of $626,000 For Third Quarter 2024

In September 2024 the Bank declared its eighty-third consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

“In this time of economic uncertainty, the Board is focused on balancing its commitment to shareholders while also building capital, increasing liquidity and positioning the Bank to create long-term value,” said Brian Reed, President and CEO.“As such, the Bank is not announcing a dividend for the third quarter of 2024.”

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended September 30, 2024)



Net operating income before credit loss provision and income tax increased quarter-to-date to $2,122,000 for Q3 2024 when compared to $1,955,000 in Q1 2024 to $1,267,000 in Q2 2024.

Operating expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2024 to $6,181,000 compared to $6,926,000 in the third quarter of 2023.

The improvement in net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was offset by a $1,320,000 provision for credit losses.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $626,000, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to $1,821,000, or $0.27 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2023 and $928,000, or $0.14 per diluted share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.66% on September 30, 2024 which is based on estimating credit losses for the life of the loans in the portfolio.

The Bank maintained strong total liquidity of $458,554,000, or 41.0% of total assets as of September 30, 2024. This includes on balance sheet liquidity (cash and equivalents and unpledged available-for-sale securities) of $148,499,000 or 13.3% of total assets, plus available borrowing capacity of $310,055,000 or 27.7% of total assets.

The Bank remains well-capitalized and all regulatory capital ratios were well above minimum requirements on September 30, 2024.

Net loans decreased $14,832,000 to $917,367,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $932,199,000 one year earlier and increased $3,853,000 compared to $913,514,000 three months earlier.

Total deposits decreased 3% to $1,002,770,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $1,030,836,000 at September 30, 2023, and increased 4% when compared to the prior quarter end of $966,587,000. Book value was $14.85 per share, compared to $13.77 per share a year ago and $14.44 in the preceding quarter.

Operating Results

For the third quarter of 2024, the annualized return on average assets was 0.23% and the annualized return on average equity was 2.48%. This compared to an annualized return on average assets of 0.63% and an annualized return on average equity of 7.59%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2023.

Summit's net interest margin was 2.71% in the third quarter of 2024 and 2.80% in the third quarter of 2023. Interest and dividend income increased 0.3% to $14,977,000 in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $14,931,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The slight increase in interest income is attributable to a $763,000 increase in interest on loans offset by a decrease of $671,000 in interest on deposits with banks and a decrease in interest on investment securities of $45,000.

“Our earnings have been substantially impacted by the high interest rate environment that continues to put upward pressure on our funding costs,” said Reed.“The cost of deposits was 3.05% during the third quarter, compared to 2.95% during the preceding quarter, as customers continue to focus on higher yields. The recent rate decrease by the Federal Reserve will help alleviate some of the pricing pressures, but rates remain elevated. We have been actively implementing programs to reduce cost of funds while preserving our local deposit relationships.”

Noninterest income decreased in the third quarter of 2024 to $1,030,000 compared to $1,496,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is primarily attributed to the Bank recognizing $474,000 in gains on sales of SBA and USDA guaranteed loan balances in the third quarter of 2024 compared to $1,046,000 in gains on sales of SBA and USDA guaranteed loan balances in the third quarter of 2023.

Operating expenses decreased in the third quarter of 2024 to $6,181,000 compared to $6,926,000 in the third quarter of 2023. The decrease is primarily due to a decrease in the accrual employee bonus expenses of $238,000, a reduction in stock appreciation rights expense of $179,000, a decrease in marketing expense of $113,000 and a decrease of $75,000 in legal expense.

Balance Sheet Review

Net loans decreased 2% to $917,367,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $932,199,000 at September 30, 2023, and decreased 0.4% compared to June 30, 2024. The Bank's largest loan types are commercial real estate loans which make up 78% of the portfolio,“secured by farmland” totaling 9% of the portfolio, and 8% in commercial and industrial loans. Of the commercial real estate total, approximately 32% or $235,000,000 is owner occupied and the remaining 68% or $491,000,000 is non-owner occupied. The portfolio is well diversified between industries with no significant concentrations, including office space which totals $116,300,000.

Total deposits decreased 3% to $1,002,770,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $1,030,836,000 at September 30, 2023, and increased 4% when compared to the prior quarter end. At September 30, 2024, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts decreased 9% compared to a year ago and represented 19% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 6% compared to a year ago and represented 48% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 10% compared to a year ago and comprised 33% of total deposits. The decrease in deposits is a result of the Bank managing its liquidity levels and asset growth. The average cost of deposits was 3.05% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to 2.63% in the third quarter of 2023.

Shareholders' equity was $100,662,000 at September 30, 2024, compared to $97,949,000 three months earlier and $93,439,000 a year earlier. The increase in shareholders' equity compared to a year ago was primarily due to a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss on securities of $4,790,000 and an increase of $2,145,000 in retained earnings. At September 30, 2024 book value was $14.85 per share, compared to $14.44 three months earlier, and $13.77 at September 30, 2023.

Summit State Bank continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as“well-capitalized” with average equity to assets of 9.10% at September 30, 2024, compared to 9.04% at June 30, 2024, and 8.24% at September 30, 2023. The increase compared to September 2023 was due to the Bank's retention of capital which is exceeding asset growth.

Credit Quality

“Our primary focus has been managing asset quality and reducing portfolio risk,” said Reed.“Our nonperforming loans, which are concentrated in the“secured by farmland” category, remain elevated as we work with our customers to cure or payoff these loans. The Bank is committed to acting so it can replace this segment of the portfolio with performing loans. Our commercial real estate portfolios continue to perform well.”

Nonperforming assets were $41,971,000, or 3.75% of total assets, at September 30, 2024. This compared to $40,994,000 in nonperforming assets at June 30, 2024, and $35,267,000 in nonperforming assets at September 30, 2023. There are three specific relationships totaling $32,200,000, and one real estate owned for $5,130,000, that together make up 89% of nonperforming assets portfolio. These three relationships are“secured by farmland” and the Bank has specific reserves set aside based on current appraised values net of any costs.

There were no net charge-offs during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $1,347,000 during the three months ended June 30, 2024 and net recoveries of $10,000 during the three months ended September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were related to a loan taken into real estate owned.

For the third quarter of 2024, consistent with factors within the allowance for credit losses, the Bank recorded a $1,320,000 provision for credit loss expense for loans, a $8,000 reversal of credit losses for unfunded loan commitments and a $19,000 reversal of credit losses on investments. This compared to a $27,000 reversal of credit loss expense on loans, a $5,000 reversal of credit losses on unfunded loan commitments and a $27,000 provision for credit losses on investments in the third quarter of 2023.

The allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.66% on September 30, 2024, and 1.61% on September 30, 2023. The increase is due to a provision for credit losses on loans of $1,320,000 recorded during the three months ended September 30, 2024. The provision covers a $1,000,000 specific loan reserve and $300,000 general pool loan reserve.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank, a local community bank, has total assets of $1.1 billion and total equity of $101 million at September 30, 2024. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank specializes in providing exceptional customer service and customized financial solutions to aid in the success of local small businesses and nonprofits throughout Sonoma County.

Summit State Bank is committed to embracing the diverse backgrounds, cultures and talents of its employees to create high performance and support the evolving needs of its customers and community it serves. At the center of diversity is inclusion, collaboration, and a shared vision for delivering superior service to customers and results for shareholders. Presently, 60% of management are women and minorities with 60% represented on the Executive Management Team. Through the engagement of its team, Summit State Bank has received many esteemed awards including: Top Performing Community Bank by American Banker, Best Places to Work in the North Bay by North Bay Business Journal, Corporate Philanthropy Award by the San Francisco Business Times, Hall of Fame by North Bay Biz Magazine, and Diversity in Business. Summit State Bank's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at .

Forward-looking Statements

The financial results in this release are preliminary. Final financial results and other disclosures will be reported in Summit State Bank's quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2024 and may differ materially from the results and disclosures in this release due to, among other things, the completion of final review procedures, the occurrence of subsequent events or the discovery of additional information.

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Brian Reed, President and CEO, Summit State Bank (707) 568-4908



