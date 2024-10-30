Call2recycle Announces Two New Board Members

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Call2Recycle Appoints Sherri Berger and Kathleen Valiasek to its Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Ga., Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Call2Recycle , the nation's largest consumer battery stewardship and collection program, is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Sherri Berger and Kathleen Valiasek, who each bring decades of experience in public and strategic growth across health-related industries.

As the global demand for battery recycling continues to grow, the appointment of these two accomplished leaders reflects Call2Recycle's commitment to enhancing health and safety in the industry. Their combined expertise in public health and strategic business growth will help Call2Recycle address key challenges, including the safe disposal and recycling of batteries while driving long-term sustainability.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sherri Berger and Kathleen Valiasek to our Board,” said Leo Raudys, CEO of Call2Recycle.“Their strategic leadership in the health-related sectors will help us advance our mission, ensuring that battery recycling is not only environmentally sound but also prioritizes health and safety.”

With nearly 30 years of experience at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff, Sherri Berger is a distinguished leader in public health strategy and operations. Overseeing the agency's operations during responses to major health crises such as Ebola, Zika, and COVID-19, Berger brings unmatched expertise in navigating public health challenges and implementing safety protocols in large-scale operations.

“I look forward to joining Call2Recycle's board at such a crucial moment,” said Berger.“As the leading battery recycling organization in the United States, Call2Recycle is tackling today's environmental and health challenges with innovative, forward-thinking solutions. I'm honored to contribute to this mission and help advance sustainable practices that protect both people and the planet.”

With 30 years of experience driving strategic growth in healthcare, biotech, and other regulated industries, Kathleen Valiasek has a proven record of leading companies through market expansion, particularly in health-focused sectors. As former Chief Financial Officer and Chief Business Officer of Amyris, Inc., Valiasek spearheaded the company's growth from a $300M market cap to $5B. In her current role as President and CFO of Local Bounti, a leader in the Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA) industry, Valiasek took the Company public in 2021 and raised in excess of $500 million in capital to build a national footprint comprised of six facilities and a distribution network that serves approximately 13,000 retail doors, including Walmart, Sam's Club, Albertsons, Kroger, Whole Foods, HEB, Brookshires, among others.

“I am excited to support Call2Recycle's vital mission of safeguarding the environment and public health,” said Valiasek.“As the number of consumer electronic devices continues to grow, so does the need for responsible, sustainable recycling. I look forward to bringing my experience in driving growth in sustainability-focused organizations to help expand Call2Recycle's role in responsible battery recycling.”

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle , the nation's leading battery recycling nonprofit and stewardship program, is committed to protecting the environment and fostering a circular economy by facilitating the recycling and end-of-life management of batteries that power our everyday lives. With over 30 years of experience collaborating with state regulators, manufacturers, and the recycling industry, Call2Recycle strives to make battery recycling convenient and accessible for all consumers in the U.S. Learn more at call2recycle.org and follow us on Facebook , X , or LinkedIn .

