Vail Is Not The Most Popular Ski Destination In The World But Ranks 9Th According To The Travel App, Visited

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tracker app, Visited, publishes the most popular ski destinations as per international skiers

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arriving In High Heels Corporation, the company behind the popular travel tracking app, Visited, has published a list of top 25 most popular ski destinations in the world . Based on mountain ranges the most popular locations are the Alps, Dolomites and the Rockies. The top ski destinations around the world include:

DolomitesChamonixInnsbruckZermattSudtirol

Of the US ski destinations, only Vail makes it to the top 10 list at number 9. Park City is the 2nd most popular destination in the U.S. and ranks 18th in the world while Aspen is the 3rd most popular ski destination in the U.S. and is ranked 19th in the world.

Canadian ski destinations have only 2 that made the list which include Whistler in BC in 17th place & Banff in 25th.

The full ski destination list ranked by popularity is available in the travel map app , Visited which can be downloaded for free on iOS or Android . Users can select destinations as 'been' or 'want' which helps them see their personal travel stats and build their ultimate bucket-list. There are over 150 travel lists available in the app including: cruise ports, diving/snorkelling, film locations, opera houses and more. Other features of the app include the ability to generate a personalized travel map of countries, regions and cities visited as well as a travel itinerary to build the ultimate to visit list by country.

To learn more about the Visited Map App , visit .

Popular travel map app, Visited , was designed to keep track of all countries, regions and cities that you have been to or want to visit in the future. A new feature of the app allows users to receive professionally printed posts of their travels. To help keep track of all the unique places and experiences users had, they can select destinations by travel categories. There are over 150 travel lists to choose from including ski destinations, golf destinations, national parks and more. For those that have a hard time choosing where to go next, Visited, displays countries based on the total places of interest and experiences they want to do in that country, taking away the guess work of where to next. It is the ultimate travel bucket list and travel tracking app.

Arriving In High Heels Corporation is a mobile app company with apps including Pay Off Debt, X-Walk and Visited, their most popular app.

