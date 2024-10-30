DSBK Racing Launches The 2024-2025 Middle East Championship At Dubai Autodrome, Setting The Stage For Unparalleled Motorsport Thrills

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE – October 2024 – The roar of engines and thrill of high-speed action returned to Dubai Autodrome as DSBK Racing proudly launched the much-anticipated DSBK Middle East Championship 2024-2025 on October 26th. The championship opener treated racing fans and families alike to an unforgettable day of adrenaline-pumping action featuring elite riders from around the world. Mr. Mahir Abdulkarim Julfar EVP of Dubai World Trade Centre and Abdu Rozik, who made a special appearance, added even more excitement to an already electrifying atmosphere.

Setting a New Standard in UAE Superbike Racing

As the UAE's premier superbike championship, DSBK Racing has firmly established itself as a leader in the region's motorsports scene. Attendees experienced heart-stopping competition, family-friendly activities, and free entry and parking, creating an inclusive and dynamic environment for all.

Event Highlights



Date : October 26, 2024

Schedule : The day included intense warm-up and qualifying sessions, culminating in two thrilling 12-lap races at 12:00 PM and 2:50 PM.

Competitors : 20 racers representing a diverse mix of nationalities battled it out on the track. Spectator Experience : In addition to the racing, attendees enjoyed live DJ performances, a dedicated children's play zone, a variety of dining options from food trucks, a fan zone, and opportunities to meet racers and influencers.

2024-2025 Championship Calendar



Round 1 : October 26, 2024 – National Circuit, Dubai Autodrome

Round 2 : November 10, 2024 – Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi (debut event)

Round 3 : November 23, 2024 – National Circuit Dubai Autodrome



Round 3 : February 2, 2025 – National Circuit, Dubai Autodrome

Round 4 : April 5, 2025 – National Circuit, Dubai Autodrome Round 5 : April 19, 2025 – National Circuit, Dubai Autodrome

Founder of DSBK Racing and celebrated racer Nasir Syed & Co Founder Abdul Samee, who has claimed many podium finishes, shared their vision for the championship:“The DSBK Middle East Championship is more than a race. It's a platform for promoting responsible riding and advancing motorsport culture in the region. Our mission is to make DSBK Racing a fixture on the Middle East motorsports calendar.”

Exciting Announcements for the 2024-2025 Season

DSBK Racing has unveiled two major developments:



DSBK Racing Academy : The UAE's first-ever superbike training academy aims to foster the next generation of racing talent by providing comprehensive training programs for aspiring riders. Community Engagement : DSBK Racing is committed to building a passionate community of riders, families, and motorsport enthusiasts, offering more than just races but an experience filled with entertainment and education.

Join the Action!

Fans of motorsport and superbike racing can look forward to Round 2 on November 10, 2024, at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi. For further updates, follow DSBK Racing on Instagram and Facebook.