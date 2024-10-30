Inappropriate Texts At Night: HR Shares Screenshots, Exposes Rejected Candidates 'Don't Mistake This For My Weakness'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) An HR professional has revealed some disturbing and shocking messages she received from Indian men after they faced rejection. Serving as a talent specialist, HR professional Harshita Mishra disclosed how candidates disregard boundaries when they are not selected for a particular role they applied for.

Harshita Mishra shared screenshots of some of the“highly inappropriate” messages she received from rejected candidates .

While some candidates found it difficult to accept rejection, others sought alternative ways to appease her by calling her“cute,”“sundar (beautiful),” and“hot” in their messages. However, one of the candidates began texting love poetry after facing rejection.

Noida HR's ordeal of inappropriate texts at night.

In a LinkedIn post, she described inappropriate comments and nighttime calls as common. She wrote,“As an HR professional, I've observed a disturbing trend: Candidates who don't get selected start to disregard their boundaries. Inappropriate nighttime texts and calls have become a regular occurrence." In her LinkedIn post, she stressed the importance of maintaining professionalism amid such behaviour.

As she shared screenshots to validate her claims, she issued a warning and stated,“I've shared screenshots to illustrate the severity of this issue, without hiding numbers, as this needs to be exposed. I'm committed to maintaining a respectful and calm demeanour, even in the face of inappropriate behaviour. Don't mistake this for my weakness."

The candidate attempted to woo the HR professional after not being selected. He said he could not forget Harshita Mishra since they first met during the interview and suggested that he found her beautiful. Despite Harshita Mishra's repeated refusal to respond to the inappropriate messages, the candidate continued to text her and even called her at least five times.

An unprofessional message from another candidate stated,“You were looking hawwt that day." One candidate took to sending shayari and love poetry to Harshita Mishra after she described that his CV was not good enough for the position to which he applied.