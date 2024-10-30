Feed My Starving Children Announces J.J. Slag As New CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Longtime CEO Mark Crea to step down in April after two decades of growth

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) is pleased to announce the selection of Jonathan (J.J.) Slag as its next executive director and CEO. J.J. will officially assume the role January 6, 2025. He will succeed longtime CEO Mark Crea, who will retire in April after 21 years of transformative leadership.

J.J. Slag joins FMSC from Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, where he served as Sr. Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Development. With two decades of pastoral leadership experience across various Twin Cities churches, as well as a background in financial advising, J.J. brings a strong blend of ministry and business acumen. J.J. has a deep passion for FMSC's mission to feed the world's most vulnerable children and has volunteered in FMSC packing rooms for years with his family as well as church and business groups.

"I am honored to be joining the incredible team at Feed My Starving Children," said J.J. "As we work together to continue feeding God's children, I look forward to seeing how God will guide our steps and expand our impact around the world."

Mark Crea, who will remain on staff as CEO Emeritus until his retirement in April 2025, expressed his gratitude for the years he has spent leading FMSC. "It has been one of the great blessings of my life to serve alongside this remarkable community with a shared passion to feed God's kids," Mark shared. "I am confident that J.J. will lead FMSC into an exciting new chapter, keeping Christ firmly at the center of our work."

Mark's retirement marks the culmination of two decades of faith-filled leadership. Under his guidance, FMSC grew from providing 3 million meals annually to over 450 million meals in a single year. Mark's dedication has been instrumental in expanding FMSC's reach to serve more children around the globe.

The selection of J.J. Slag was the result of a thoughtful and prayerful process led by the FMSC board of directors, in partnership with the Christian executive search firm Vanderbloemen. The board sought a leader who embodied FMSC's commitment to Christ, its mission to feed God's children and its vision for the future.



"J.J.'s intentional faith and proven leadership make him the right person to lead FMSC forward," said FMSC Board Chair Bruce Gorter. "We are excited for the future and confident that this transition will continue the incredible momentum we've seen under Mark's leadership."

"We will announce additional opportunities to celebrate Mark's leadership and legacy as his retirement approaches. Mark's impact on FMSC is immeasurable, and we are grateful for his faithful service."

FMSC will also celebrate Mark Crea's contributions at its fall Gala on November 2 in Minneapolis.

Opportunities to meet J.J. and welcome him to FMSC are planned for early 2025.

About Feed My Starving Children

Feed My Starving Children (FMSC) believes hope starts with food. As a Christian nonprofit, FMSC is dedicated to seeing every child whole in body and spirit. FMSC meals are packed primarily by volunteers, then sent to a network of partner organizations that stay with communities for the long haul, empowering them to move from relief to development. FMSC MarketPlaceTM

supports local artisans, paying a fair wage for handcrafted goods and using the retail profits to fund more meals for kids around the world. Since our founding in 1987, FMSC has shipped meals to more than 100 countries. Learn more at fmsc

