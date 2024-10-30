Online Food Delivery Services Market To Cross USD 434.59 Billion With Highest CAGR Of 11.20% By 2032 SNS Insider

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Online Food Delivery Services 2024

The online food delivery is rapidly growing as more people seek personalized meals, diverse cuisines, and convenient ordering options.

- SNS InsiderAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Online Food Delivery Services market size was valued at USD 172.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 434.59 billion by 2032, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.20% over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032.The demand is being fuelled by changing consumer lifestyle with the convenience of doorstep meal delivery in their homes or even better directly to workplaces. Urbanization and shift towards dual-income households have resulted in increasing number of people switching to online food delivery as a convenient option for their meals.Get a Sample Report of Online Food Delivery Services Market@Key Players Listed in Online Food Delivery Services Market Are:.DoorDash.Just Eat Holding Limited.Swiggy.Uber Technologies Inc..Grubhub Holdings Inc..Delivery Hero SE.Deliveroo Plc.Zomato Limited.FoodPanda & Other PlayersThe Impact of Technology and Consumer Preferences on Online Food DeliveryA combination of factors has initiated an extraordinary growth in the online food delivery market. The adoption of mobile technology has enabled a more unique assortment of food options by increasing the reach throughout all sectors. Modern-day foodie millennials prefer to check out the wide range of cuisines available at online and mobile platforms.Technological Advancements in online food delivery servicesIn recent times, mobile technology has played a huge role in the food delivery space. It is easier to find food on user-friendly apps as smartphones are the only commodity everywhere. By adding features like live tracking, individual recommendations and easy payment option the user experience has been improved a lot.Moreover, inventions like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and Machine Learning are reforming the delivery outcomes. Based on the analysis of consumer behaviour and preferences, these technologies help businesses understand what products to recommend at which restaurants for better orders. In addition to this AI-driven logistics solutions speed up delivery routes for faster service.Do you have any specific queries or need customization research on online food delivery services Market, Enquire Now @Shifting Consumer Preferences towards online food delivery servicesMeal delivery to your front door has been an emergent trend over the past few years, people are used to it now and they don't want to interact, physically in a store or restaurant. This change has created a demand for online food delivery services, and restaurants are attempting to adjust themselves with the new normal.In addition to health and environmental concerns of modern day consumers. They are on the hunt for a variety of cuisine to satisfy their healthy eating habits, looking at venues that offer vegan and gluten-free choice as well organic dishes. Consequently, food delivery platforms are increasing menus in order to meet such demands and working with a broader range of restaurants to provide different types of cuisines.Online Food Delivery Services Market Segment Analysis:By Type:The Platform-to-Consumer segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 71% of total revenue, fuelled by ever-growing numbers of consumers inclined to order directly from their favorite diners via the branded apps. The model is designed to boost consumer-restaurant connection, leading towards better dining experiences.By Channel Type:The Mobile Application segment dominated the market and accounted for more than 75% of total revenue, mainly because people choose easy food ordering via smartphones. Mobile apps are preferred choice for its user-friendly Interface, real-time tracking and easy payment mode.Key Market Segmentation:By Type.Restaurant-to-Consumer.Platform-to-ConsumerBy Channel Type.Websites/Desktop.Mobile ApplicationsBy Payment Method.Cash on Delivery.OnlineBuy Now Enterprise-User PDF of Online Food Delivery Services Market Report@Regional Analysis:The North America dominated the market. This is one of the largest online food delivery markets and meal market in the world. The growth of the online meal delivery industry in the region is driven by factors such as large urban population, busy lifestyles and increasing internet and smartphone penetration. Different online food delivery service providers are adopting new ways for the home deliveries that includes self-driving cars, drones and robots which is a factor contributing to revenue growth of global Online Food Delivery Service Market.The Asia Pacific region is the fastest-growing market and witnessed 19.5% CAGR during the forecast period. The regional growth attributed to the demand for food delivery service is witnessing a surge due to the improving per capital income, millennials preferring digitally enabled options for foods. This significant expansion comes as a result of large deployment in the types of emerging solutions which require smartphones with internet access, especially voice-assistant applications. In addition, an increase in e-commerce industry in developing countries namely India & Japan is boosting the growth of food delivery applications market.Recent Developments.Just Eat Holding Limited (2023): Launched a new loyalty program that provides discounts, and other special deals for those who frequent the services and working to include more local eateries..Swiggy (2023): Launched Swiggy Genie which provide instant pick up and drop service to send packages on the same day across cities. Launched a subscription service providing members with free and unlimited deliveries for every order placed..Food Panda (2023): Launched a new loyalty program and quick-commerce features on their app to help deliver groceries and essentials faster through its delivery network.Table of Content1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Online Food Delivery Services Market Segmentation, By Type9. Online Food Delivery Services Market Segmentation, By Channel Type10. Online Food Delivery Services Market Segmentation, By Payment Method11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profile13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionNeed More Insights on Online Food Delivery Services Market, Request An Analyst Call @About Us:SNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. Hence, our team adeptly crafts the right inquiries that resonate with your audience, ensuring the collection of unparalleled information.Contact Us:Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy...Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US)

