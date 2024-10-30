AMBETTER OF ILLINOIS EXPANDS PROVIDER NETWORK TO INCLUDE ADVOCATE HEALTH CARE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The addition of Advocate Care to the Ambetter of Illinois provider offers its members expanded access to the health system's high-quality healthcare

CHICAGO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ambetter of Illinois (Ambetter), a product offered by Centene Corporation

(NYSE: CNC ), and managed locally by Meridian Health Plan of Illinois, Inc. (Meridian), announced today the addition of Advocate to its network, which will further increase members' access to quality healthcare in the Chicagoland area. Ambetter members can now receive care at any of Advocate's 11 hospitals and 300 sites of care in Illinois, with 6,500 physicians, and 11,000 nurses. Ambetter provides insurance through the Health Insurance Marketplace (Healthcare ).

"We are pleased to add Advocate Health Care to our network because it gives our Marketplace members access to their large network of primary care physicians and extensive specialties including

cancer care , heart & vascular care , orthopedics , and women's health , among others," said Cristal Gary, Meridian Plan President and CEO. "Meridian is proud to provide quality and network support to Ambetter of Illinois."



Access to Advocate Health Care providers and its services is effective immediately to all Ambetter of Illinois members.

Access to Advocate Health Care providers and its services is effective immediately to all Ambetter of Illinois members, and to those who enroll in its plans during Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for Illinois, which runs from November 1, 2024, through January 15, 2025. Existing and new Ambetter of Illinois' members can make an appointment, find a provider, or review their benefits by logging into their account at ambetterofillinois .

About Ambetter of Illinois

Ambetter of Illinois , a product offered by a

Centene Corporation (NYSE:

CNC ) company, which provides

insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®, will offer a variety of affordable health insurance plans for Illinois residents in plan year 2025.

Open Enrollment for the Health Insurance Marketplace for

Illinois

runs from

Nov. 1, 2024, through

Jan. 15, 2025.

Enroll by Dec. 15 for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2025.



SOURCE Ambetter of Illinois

