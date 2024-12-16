India-China Border Talks: NSA Ajit Doval To Meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi In Beijing On Wednesday

(MENAFN- Live Mint) National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval will meet Chinese Foreign Wang Yi on December 18 for a top-level meet to discuss the long-standing border dispute following disengagement of forces on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The of External Affairs (MEA), making the announcement on the Special Representatives (SR) dialogue, said the two sides will discuss the management of peace and tranquility in the border areas and explore a "fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable" solution to the boundary question.

"Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor and India's Special Representative (SR) on the India-China boundary question, will hold the 23rd meeting of the SRs in Beijing on December 18 with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China," MEA said in a late-night statement on Monday.

There has been no SR dialogue in the last five years due to the eastern Ladakh border row. The last round was held in New Delhi in December 2019.

Doval and Wang last met on the sidelines of a meeting in St Petersburg, Russia, on September 12. The decision to revive the dialogue mechanism was taken at a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Kazan on October 23, two days after India and China firmed up a pact for disengagement in Demchok and Depsang in eastern Ladakh.

Beijing also confirmed the meeting. "Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Indian National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will meet on Wednesday in Beijing to discuss the China-India boundary question," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said in a statement on Monday.